After beating the Washington Football Team 31-13, the Chiefs again sit at .500 and have another big matchup this Sunday. The 4-2 Tennessee Titans are coming off an intense 34-31 victory against the Buffalo Bills that was won by a fourth down QB sneak failure from the Bills. Having another chance to prove themselves to the rest of the league, the Chiefs again face a potential AFC challenger who could be seen again in the playoffs. The game has some big steaks attached to it, as do a few of the players on the Chiefs, who could see their usage rise or fall based on their play against the Titans.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO