After a soul destroying overtime loss to the Ravens, the Colts go back to their winning ways after beating the Texans. The national media moved the Colts back up the power rankings board. A second win on the season looks to have give the Colts a life line on the season and in the division title race. Is this the Colts team fans should get used to or another outlier game against a poor team? Here is how the Colts stack up in the week 7 power rankings.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO