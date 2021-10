Coming off a big win in Denver, the Raiders were back at home for Week 7. The team looked incredibly healthy going into Sunday, but Las Vegas’ star tight end Darren Waller was injured on Friday in practice. Waller told reporters he tripped over a teammate at practice resulting in a “freak injury.” Waller said he is thankful for the bye week next week to get healthy. For today, Foster Moreau and rookie Matt Bushman were next man up at TE.

