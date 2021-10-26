CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rangers burned by giveaways as Flames light them up 5-1 at the Garden

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Rangers played their first game at Madison Square Garden in ten days. As the crowd roared from the start of the National Anthems it looked like they had some jump in their step. That wouldn’t last long as they coughed up pucks and watched the Flames...

On Monday, the New York Rangers hosted the Calgary Flames, their toughest game in over a week. The Rangers are on a four-game winning streak and just swept their road trip. The Flames have played two fewer games than the Rangers, but are also in pretty great shape. The Rangers would have to be on their toes against this high-scoring offense.
Andrew Mangiapane tallied twice while Blake Coleman and Mikael Backlund both collected one goal and one assist to lead the visiting Calgary Flames to a 5-1 victory over the New York Rangers on Monday. Chris Tanev and also scored in the win, and Jacob Markstrom made 28 saves for the...
NEW YORK (AP) — Andrew Mangiapane scored twice and the Calgary Flames beat the New York Rangers 5-1 for their third straight win. Blake Coleman and Mikael Backlund each had a goal and an assist, and Christopher Tanev also scored for Calgary. Johnny Gaudreau got his seventh assist of the season and Jacob Markstrom stopped 28 shots. Dryden Hunt scored for the Rangers, who had won four straight — all on the road. Igor Shesterkin, making his fifth start, finished with 32 saves. After the Rangers pulled within a goal early in the third period, the Flames scored three times to pull away.
Mangiapane scores 2 goals to help Flames beat Rangers 5-1

NEW YORK (AP) — Andrew Mangiapane scored twice and the Calgary Flames beat the New York Rangers 5-1 on Monday night for their third straight win. Blake Coleman and Mikael Backlund each had a goal and an assist, and Christopher Tanev also scored for Calgary. Johnny Gaudreau got his seventh assist of the season, and Jacob Markstrom stopped 28 shots to improve to 7-2-1 in his career against New York.
Sloppy Rangers struggle in streak-snapping loss to Flames

There was an ever-present sloppiness to the Rangers’ play on Monday night that no amount of grit or grind could overcome. Maybe it was the fact that the Blueshirts have competed in seven games in 12 days, which included a four-game road trip, but the result was a disheveled 5-1 loss to the Flames in front of 13,590 fans at Madison Square Garden. The Rangers, whose four-game winning streak came to a screeching halt, didn’t want to use their strenuous schedule as a copout — though it helped soften the reality of how ugly this loss truly was.
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ RANGERS

FLAMES (2-1-1) @ RANGERS (4-1-1) 5 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Points - Elias Lindholm, Johnny Gaudreau (6) Points - Mika Zibanejad (6) Goals - Chris Kreider (4) Special Teams:. Flames:. PP - 16.7% (22nd) / PK - 76.9% (21st) Rangers:. PP -...
GDB 2.0 Wrap Up: McDavid hat trick leads Oilers to 5-2 victory over the Flames

Maybe the Flames can win their season opener next year. Final Score: 5-2 Oilers. Before last season started, I thought that having 10 games against the Flames would be an extremely fun series to watch between two teams that haven’t gotten along well over the past few years. I thought there would be fights and shenanigans and mischief and maybe even tomfoolery, but even though we got some of the rough stuff that you’d expect from a Battle of Alberta, it wasn’t the same without fans in the building to add to the intensity. Having Calgary in town for a Saturday night game is the kind of night you circle on your calendar, but without the back-and-forth from the crowd to create an atmosphere of animosity, the vibe just wasn’t nearly the same. Obviously, you can still play the games without fans in the stands but as we saw last season, they’re not nearly as fun. Needless to say, I was really looking forward to seeing what kind of atmosphere the Rogers Place faithful would provide. This was Hockey Night in Canada after all.
Mangiapane, Markstrom Lead Flames to 5-1 Win at MSG

CGY - Tanev (1) (Gaudreau, Lindholm) 18:50. The Calgary Flames are going streaking! The Flames went into Madison Square Garden on Monday night and ran the entire road game playbook and emerged with a well-earned 5-1 victory.
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES @ RANGERS

The Flames continue their road trip today, facing off against the Rangers in New York at 5:00 PM MT. Sportsnet West will carry tonight's television broadcast while Sportsnet 960 The FAN will host the radio broadcast. Calgary held an optional skate at Madison Square Garden this morning - the following...
