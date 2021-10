It doesn’t matter who’s in goal, who’s missing from the lineup or who the opponent is. The Florida Panthers keep rolling. They spent the first two weeks of the season mostly beating up Stanley Cup contenders and postseason staples. They won with Sergei Bobrovsky and Spencer Knight in goal, and while shuffling around pieces on their bottom lines. On Monday, they continued the best season-opening winning streak in franchise history by surviving a late scare and beating the league-worst Arizona Coyotes, 5-3, in Sunrise.

