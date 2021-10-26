CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Watch now: Matt Nagy tests positive for COVID-19

Journal Gazette and Times Courier
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicago Bears coach Matt Nagy is away from Halas...

jg-tc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Matt Nagy News

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy will not be on the sidelines for tomorrow’s game against the San Francisco 49ers. After testing positive for COVID-19 on Monday, Nagy has been away from the team all week as he quarantines. As a fully vaccinated coach, the fourth-year Chicago leader would have been able to return to the sideline with two negative tests 24 hours prior to kickoff.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Halas Hall#Bears#American Football
CBS Chicago

Matt Nagy To Coach From Home During Bears Game Against 49ers

CHICAGO (CBS)– It’s still the Chris Tabor show at practice. The Bears special team’s coordinator remains in charge while Matt Nagy coaches virtually from home after testing positive for COVID-19. Both Tabor and offensive coordinator Bill Lazor say they haven’t given much thought to Nagy possibly not being there Sunday. “The idea with every player on this football team, from the quarterbacks to the defensive linemen, to the offensive linemen, to me, That’s no different. Meaning leading guys that’s not a big deal,” Tabor said. On defense, Akiem Hicks is trending towards playing after practicing again, but still no Khalil Mack because of his ailing foot and Robert Quinn, who remains on the COVID list. It’s still football at the end of the day. You know, obviously, the guys are the guys for a reason, but opportunity for somebody else to step up. Nobody’s going to feel sorry for us,” said Ogletree Reserve linebacker Caleb Johnson was activated off the COVID list, but a staff member tested positive, so the Bears remain in enhanced protocols meaning their practice schedule was adjusted and more virtual work. 
NFL
arcamax.com

Matt Nagy tests positive for COVID-19. The Chicago Bears coach, who is vaccinated, calls it a 'reminder to all of us to be extremely cautious.'

On the heels of the Chicago Bears’ biggest loss since 2014, the team’s COVID-19 outbreak has sidelined coach Matt Nagy. Nagy announced Monday morning he tested positive for the virus after returning home from Tampa, Fla., where the Bears were shellacked 38-3 on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium by the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
USA Today

Bears coach Matt Nagy to miss 49ers game because of COVID-19

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy will miss Sunday's game against San Francisco because of the NFL’s COVID-19 protocol. The team announced Saturday that special teams coordinator Chris Tabor will serve as head coach against the 49ers. Nagy said Monday he had tested positive for COVID-19....
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Matt Nagy Unable To Coach After COVID-19 Outbreak

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy had tested positive for COVID-19. The Bears head coach was part of a large group of Bears staff members and players who got the virus, including Jimmy Graham, Robert Quinn, and Damien Williams. This came as a big shock to the team, especially in the midst of a poor season where the team is currently 2-5 and battling for last place in the NFC North Division.
NFL
FanBuzz

Julius Peppers Was a Freak of Nature in the NFL, But Where is He Now?

After 17 NFL seasons, Julius Peppers hung up the cleats for good and called it a career. The 41-year-old star defensive end is now focusing on life after football and can relax until he receives the call from the Pro Football Hall of Fame. When that actually happens is the only thing left up in the air.
NFL
thecinemaholic.com

What is Colin Kaepernick’s Net Worth?

Colin Kaepernick is a former football player and civil rights activist who is best-known for playing in the NFL for San Francisco 49ers. Born to Heidi Russo on November 3, 1987, Colin and his mother were abandoned by his father when he was young. Heidi, who was just 19 at the time, decided to put him up for adoption when he was just 5-weeks-old. Luckily, Rick and Teresa Kaepernick gave Colin a new home where he could flourish.
NFL
Deadline

More Jon Gruden Email Released, Shows Him Calling Out Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick should have been cut for kneeling during the national anthem, according to a newly uncovered email exchange between former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden and ex-GM Bruce Allen of the Washington Football Team. “They suspend people for taking amino acids, they should cut this f**k,” Gruden wrote in an email to Allen, according to Yahoo Sports. Kaepernick has not played in the National Football League since 2017, when he opted for free agency. When Kaepernick was not re-signed, he filed a grievance against the NFL, alleging a conspiracy by the owners. The lawsuit was eventually settled. Starting in 2016, Kaepernick...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins’ defiant move vs. Packers that pissed off Kliff Kingsbury

The Arizona Cardinals were one play away from staying perfect in their Thursday Night Football matchup against the Green Bay Packers. But alas, it was not meant to be. One player who clearly gave his all, maybe even more than he should have, was Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. The three-time All-Pro selection had been dealing with a hamstring injury that’s kept him out of practice all week, but still managed to start the contest.
NFL
AllTitans

Official Who Worked Titans-Chiefs Game Died Afterward

A member of the officiating crew who worked Sunday’s game between the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs at Nissan Stadium died on his way home from the contest. Carl Madsen, who worked in the NFL for more than 20 years, was found unresponsive in his car on I-65 North after authorities received reports of a vehicle blocking one lane, according to TMZ Sports. Police broke into his vehicle to extract him, but Madsen died at a hospital a short time later, according to the report.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy