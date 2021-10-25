Bourbon uses late set runs to stymie St. Patrick

St. Patrick’s Caroline McKay (2) digs a ball while Jaclyn Stewart (22), Mandi Gilbert (4) and Makenna Roush (3) surround her during Monday’s 10th Region volleyball quarterfinal against Bourbon County. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

MOUNT STERLING — A year removed from winning their first ever 10th region tournament match, the St. Patrick volleyball team set out to Mt. Sterling to try and do it again on Monday.

They were able to make it a competitive match with Bourbon County, but eventually came up short, dropping the match to the Lady Colonels, 3-0 (25-19, 25-15, 26-24).

“Thought it was a good game. Came in not knowing much about Bourbon County, didn’t play them this season so we didn’t really know what was going to happen. We made sure they wouldn’t just take this from us, I know they probably thought they were better. A lot of teams think that and that’s fine. So we didn’t just let them walk over us, play competitively and play together and do what we know how to do,” Lady Saints coach Evan Bothman said.

The Lady Saints came out focused and looked the part of a district champion, something they were able to accomplish last week after winning their first ever last season.

They opened with a 12-10 first set lead, but a 8-0 Lady Colonels run changed the momentum from there. The two would score seven points apiece from that point, but St. Patrick couldn’t match them point for point if they wanted to take the set.

Bourbon showed every bit of why it was a 20-win team in the second set, racking up 11 kills and four aces on their way to a 25-15 win in the set and closing out with a 6-0 run when the Lady Saints made it tight.

“Our middle hitters really exploded there. We got the sets to them and just made the easy play,” Lady Colonels coach Janet Thacker said. “Thought we did a good job of being consistent and in control for most of the match.”

St. Patrick looked poised and ready to extend the match to four sets. They played with a lot more confidence in the third set, attacking as they racked up 10 kills, more than the eight they had in the first two sets combined and jumped out to a 23-14 advantage. Just two more points separated them from extending to a fourth set.

“Played together, worked together, helped each other up, gave each other a pat on the back and that’s what happens,” Bothman said. “Just need to not be scared, not be nervous about hits we’re not used to. They just need more confidence some of the girls do.”

But Bourbon started to mount their rally after a couple of timeouts, scoring five straight before a Lady Saints timeout at 23-19. An error gave the Lady Saints set point at 24-19, but Bourbon County was able to fight off five set points to tie it up at 24 and went ahead and closed it out from there with the final two points to take the match in straight sets.

It ends St. Patrick’s season at 14-14 and unlike last year when they were 20-3 with everyone back, they will have to say goodbye to a couple of seniors as Jaclyn Stewart and Faith Comer will be graduating. They helped start what they’ve been doing the last two years with many milestones in the program, Comer named to the All-Tournament team after the game.

“Faith and Jaclyn had a good game. Really wish we got to play more with them. That’s just how it happens I guess,” Bothman said.

They do however return five of the seven that played in Monday’s contest as Makenna Roush, Mercedes Hedgecock, Caroline McKay, Amanda Gilbert and Bria Bauer will be back. The future is still bright as they look to win a third consecutive district title and continue to show they belong in the discussion as a competitive region contender.

“Already from the beginning to now they’ve shown so much progress with just the rotation, with everything. I have younger girls that are ready. They want to learn all the things, do all the positions and they’re ready, they want that,” Bothman said. “I’m excited to see next year what some of these girls will bring for me. They have the fundamentals down and getting in the rotation is going to be really cool to see. Can’t wait to start moving people around and seeing where I like them.”

Bourbon County (21-15) now awaits the Campbell County-Pendleton County winner in Wednesday’s semis. The Lady Camels and Lady ‘Cats face-off on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Scott knocked off Harrison County, 3-0 (25-23, 25-17, 25-20) in Monday’s first quarterfinal of the day. The Lady Eagles will await Tuesday’s Montgomery County-Bracken County winner in Wednesday’s semifinals.

Harrison County’s season ends at 24-13.

LADY COLONELS DEF. LADY SAINTS, 3-0 (25-19, 25-15, 26-24)

Match Stats

Kills: Bourbon 40, St. Patrick 18

Aces: Bourbon 7, St. Patrick 2

Errors: Bourbon 33, St. Patrick 24

Service Errors: Bourbon 4, St. Patrick 3

Records: Bourbon County 21-15, St. Patrick 14-14