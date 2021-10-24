Rats! Syracuse, Buffalo, Albany rank among 'rattiest' cities in America again

Glenn Youngkin is projected to win Virginia’s gubernatorial contest, defeating former Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D) and becoming the first Republican to win a statewide election in the Old Dominion since 2009. The Associated Press called the race at 12:37 a.m. ET. Youngkin, who was virtually unknown to most Virginia voters...
Voters in Minneapolis have on Tuesday rejected a ballot measure to dismantle their police department and replace it with a Department of Public Safety, according to the Associated Press. For eligible voters on Tuesday, the referendum, known as "Question 2", asked members of the community to amend the city's charter...
An advisory committee to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted unanimously Tuesday to recommend Pfizer-BioNTech’s lower-dose Covid vaccine to children 5 to 11. That recommendation now goes to CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky. Once she signs off, more than 28 million children can start receiving their vaccines. Members...
Eric Adams has won the New York City mayor's race, fending off Republican and Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa. The race was swiftly called for Adams, who was projected to be the winner shortly after polls closed. Early tabulations showed him garnering more than 75 percent of the vote, with Sliwa badly trailing with just under 20 percent.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Tuesday launched a wide-ranging plan to reduce methane emissions, targeting a potent greenhouse gas that contributes significantly to global warming and packs a stronger short-term punch than even carbon dioxide. The plan was announced as President Joe Biden wraps up a two-day appearance...
Reverend Jesse Jackson has been released from the hospital and is getting "back to work," he said Tuesday afternoon. The 80-year-old civil rights leader spent one night at Howard University Hospital after he fell and hit his head while meeting student protesters at Howard University. In a statement on Tuesday,...
Facebook is shutting down its facial recognition system, and will delete more than a billion people’s individual facial recognition templates, the company said Tuesday. Meta, the new name of Facebook’s parent company, said the decision was made due to “growing concerns” about the use of facial recognition technology as a whole.
