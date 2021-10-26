CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Eagles claim quarterback off waivers, (temporarily?) cut Rick Lovato

By Bleeding Green Nation

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Philadelphia Eagles made a roster move on Monday evening that comes with some intrigue. The team claimed quarterback Reid Sinnett...





