Mike Pompeo: We are talking about pronouns, not Americans

President Biden will meet virtually with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping before the end of the year, Jake Sullivan, the president’s national security adviser said. Mike Pompeo, the former secretary of state, joined "The Ingraham Angle" to discuss his forecast of the meeting. MIKE POMPEO: "He [President Xi] believes he...
Former CIA Director Mike Pompeo shared his thoughts on the Afghanistan withdrawal and the messaging from the Biden administration about those who are stranded in the embattled country on Monday's "Hannity." MIKE POMPEO: This is tragic. I think [the Biden administration] clearly misled the American people, not only the president...
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he hopes President Biden was serious about defending Taiwan if China invades the island nation and that it wasn’t a “random comment.”. Pompeo wouldn’t lay out a specific timeline for when Chinese President Xi Jinping will try to take control of Taiwan –...
The US State Department was widely mocked on social media Wednesday after tweeting about “International Pronouns Day” and sharing a link to an article that detailed why many people on social media share their pronouns to help others avoid “accidentally assuming an incorrect gender based on a name or an appearance.”
What a difference a weekend makes. Three days after publicly sparring over the massive social spending bill being pushed by the Biden administration, Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) were all smiles as they stood shoulder-to-shoulder outside the Capitol Monday evening. “We’re talking,” Manchin said, a statement Sanders...
On Fox News, Ainsley Earhardt has a high-salaried job co-hosting Fox & Friends and sometimes stoking criticism. Now, she’s adding another line to her resume as the host of Beyond and Back, which is a Fox Nation show with religious overtones. “One in 10 people claim they’ve witnessed a miracle...
Fox News’ Geraldo Rivera said on Thursday that House progressives opposing a vote on the bipartisan infrastructure deal are being “petty” and trying to screw over Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Progressive Democrats have been demanding the bipartisan infrastructure package be linked to the Build Back Better spending bill they’ve been negotiating...
Carl Cameron on Thursday accused his old network Fox News, where he was chief political correspondent until 2017, of betraying its audience with Tucker Carlson’s upcoming series about the Jan. 6 insurrection. A widely criticized trailer for “Patriot Purge” — set to stream Monday on Fox Nation — includes the...
With Democrats controlling the Senate, it comes as no surprise that President Biden has successfully nominated dozens of federal judges, but nearly all of those picks enjoyed the support of a high-profile Republican: Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. Graham, who until January was the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, voted...
Saikrishna Prakash, a law professor and Miller Center senior fellow at the University of Virginia, is the author of “The Living Presidency: An Originalist Argument Against Its Ever-Expanding Powers." President Biden and former president Donald Trump are locked in another fierce battle — this one not involving electoral votes but...
An image shared on Instagram claims that before her death, cinematographer Halyna Hutchins tweeted, “I have information that will lead to Hillary Clinton’s arrest.”. There is no evidence Hutchins sent the tweet. Fact Check:. The image of Hutchins supposedly tweeting about former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has circulated in...
