CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Mike Pompeo: We are talking about pronouns, not Americans

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This...

video.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Biden attends G20 amid multiple crises at home

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
MARKETS
New York Post

Pompeo says he hopes Biden is serious about defending Taiwan

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he hopes President Biden was serious about defending Taiwan if China invades the island nation and that it wasn’t a “random comment.”. Pompeo wouldn’t lay out a specific timeline for when Chinese President Xi Jinping will try to take control of Taiwan –...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Pompeo
New York Post

State Department mocked for tweet about ‘International Pronouns Day’

The US State Department was widely mocked on social media Wednesday after tweeting about “International Pronouns Day” and sharing a link to an article that detailed why many people on social media share their pronouns to help others avoid “accidentally assuming an incorrect gender based on a name or an appearance.”
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Fox News Network#Llc
Fox News

Attorney General Merrick Garland's Mess

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
mediaite.com

‘They Used Their Power to Screw Pelosi’: Geraldo Rivera Calls House Progressives ‘Petty’ for Opposing Infrastructure Bill Vote

Fox News’ Geraldo Rivera said on Thursday that House progressives opposing a vote on the bipartisan infrastructure deal are being “petty” and trying to screw over Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Progressive Democrats have been demanding the bipartisan infrastructure package be linked to the Build Back Better spending bill they’ve been negotiating...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Trump is right: Former presidents can assert executive privilege

Saikrishna Prakash, a law professor and Miller Center senior fellow at the University of Virginia, is the author of “The Living Presidency: An Originalist Argument Against Its Ever-Expanding Powers." President Biden and former president Donald Trump are locked in another fierce battle — this one not involving electoral votes but...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Did Halyna Hutchins Tweet, ‘I Have Information That Will Lead To Hillary Clinton’s Arrest’?

An image shared on Instagram claims that before her death, cinematographer Halyna Hutchins tweeted, “I have information that will lead to Hillary Clinton’s arrest.”. There is no evidence Hutchins sent the tweet. Fact Check:. The image of Hutchins supposedly tweeting about former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has circulated in...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy