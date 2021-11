PITTSBURGH — On Monday night, Pitt kicked off the 2021-22 season with a victory over Gannon University in an exhibition, by a score of 89-64. The Panthers did not trail for any of this one, taking an early lead and running with it behind the likes of Mo Gueye, Femi Odukale, and Ithiel Horton. In addition to those three, Jeff Capel rounded out the starting lineup with John Hugley, and lastly, Nike Sibande, who left the game in the first half with an apparent ankle injury and did not return.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 18 HOURS AGO