How Long Do People With Alzheimer's Live?

MedicineNet.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to studies, people with Alzheimer’s disease (also called Alzheimer’s) typically live for anywhere between 3 and 11 years. However, some have been reported to live for 20 years or more. A study conducted by researchers at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health identified that the chances...

www.medicinenet.com

James Rearick
7d ago

probably just as long as the rest of us do! but some get medicine & others do not as FDA & big pharma companies try to see what meds help & others that kill faster

5
