The Bayonne City Council has withdrawn the introduction of an ordinance that would have approved a redevelopment plan for the former Caschem site at 35 Avenue A. At the October meeting, one of the owners of the site, Ehab Gamal of the Gamal Group, asked the council to withdraw the ordinance while changes to the plan are negotiated with city officials. The council obliged and the ordinance was not introduced.

BAYONNE, NJ ・ 5 DAYS AGO