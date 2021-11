Steve Soboslai is best known for his work in the Pittsburgh pop-punk band Punchline. But, what’s a guy to do when he has music coming out of him that doesn’t fit that well-defined mold? “I started Blue of Colors around the year 2011,” he explains. “I was writing some sad songs that didn’t really have an outlet because I was writing stuff that was too slow for Punchline.” For Steve, it becomes quickly apparent where and how his songs will end up coming to life. “It’s usually pretty obvious,” he says, “Which ideas are Blue of Colors and which are Punchline. Then there’s a big uncertain category which is the biggest category of all, just stuff that comes to you that doesn’t really have a place.”

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 8 DAYS AGO