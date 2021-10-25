CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Turkey Run, Nov. 25-28

codb.us
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCome celebrate the 48th annual Daytona Turkey Run, the country’s largest classic car show and swap meet! The event...

www.codb.us

Comments / 0

thereminder.com

Wolf Swamp Turkey Trot 5k Run/Walk returns

LONGMEADOW – The ninth annual Wolf Swamp Turkey Trot 5k Run/Walk will take place on Nov. 27 at Wolf Swamp Elementary School. The event was canceled for the first time in 2020 due to COVID-19. According to Haley Hanson, chair of the event, the Turkey Trot will take place in-person and will run as normal. It will kick off at 10 a.m.
LONGMEADOW, MA
decorahia.org

Turkey Shoot – Nov 8

The 39th Annual Decorah Park-Rec. Turkey Shoot will be held in the Decorah High School Main Gym on Monday, November 8, from 6:30 to 8:00 pm. In this fun family event, a parent and child team up, combine their ages to determine their competition bracket, and each shoot 10 free throws in an attempt to win a certificate for a free turkey. In addition, all teams are eligible for a prize drawing. Winning teams will be posted on the Park-Rec. website and Facebook page by 5:00 pm on Tuesday, November 9. This is a free activity, no need to register, just show up! This event is sponsored by Decorah Fareway, The Getup, Gundersen Health System, and T-Bocks Sports Bar & Grill.
DECORAH, IA
The Pizza Joint Wood Fire Pies Is A Florida Pizza Place In The Middle Of Nowhere Is One Of The Best In The U.S.

Tucked away on the Gulf side of Florida is a small pizza spot that has become somewhat of a cult classic. Open since 2011, The Pizza Joint Wood Fire Pies in Florida serves up classic pizza pies and Italian fare in Citrus County. While it might seem like this pizza place is in the middle […] The post The Pizza Joint Wood Fire Pies Is A Florida Pizza Place In The Middle Of Nowhere Is One Of The Best In The U.S. appeared first on Only In Your State.
FLORIDA STATE
Pleasanton Express

Pumpkin Fun Run on Nov. 7

With fall in the air, it’s the perfect time to visit George Farms and be part of the 2nd annual Wild Bill’s Pumpkin Fun Run on Sunday, Nov. 7. George Farms is located at 595 Mobile Home Alley in Poteet and is familyowned by Jennifer and James George. Last year’s run raised funds for a diabetic alert dog through Tattle Tail Scent Dogs for their son, Billy George, who was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. November is Diabetes Awareness Month.
PLEASANTON, TX
ladailypost.com

Save The Date: CROP Hunger Walk And Turkey Trot Nov. 21

Dust off your walking shoes and save the date – Sunday Nov. 21 – for the in-person return of the Annual Los Alamos CROP Hunger Walk and Turkey Trot. Only offered online last year due to the pandemic, the event will be offered “hybrid” this year, meaning both in-person and online.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Muscatine Journal

Muscatine Running Club opens registration for 2021 Turkey Trot

MUSCATINE — This week, the Muscatine Running Club and the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department opened registration for the 2021 Turkey Trot Fun Run. It will be Saturday, Nov. 20 at the Muscatine Municipal Golf Course. The first race, the one-mile children’s race for kids ages 14 or younger, will begin at 10 a.m. while the three-mile 15 years or older race will begin at 10:30 a.m.
MUSCATINE, IA
searktoday.com

Vera Lloyd’s 2021 Turkey Trot 5k set for Nov. 20

Vera Lloyd Presbyterian Family Services’ 10th annual Turkey Trot will be held Saturday, November 20, starting at 8 a.m. in Monticello. This year, the race has the option to be in person or virtual. The in-person 5k race will start and end on the Vera Lloyd campus at 745 Old...
MONTICELLO, AR
Grice Connect

Statesboro 5K Turkey Trot to be Nov. 20, Registration by Nov. 4

Proceeds benefit local innovative teachers & education projects. The Bulloch County Foundation for Public School Education will host its 14th annual Statesboro 5K Turkey Trot in-person and virtually on Saturday, November 20, at 9 a.m., in downtown Statesboro to raise funds for its sponsored programs and innovation grants for classroom teachers.
STATESBORO, GA
triad-city-beat.com

The Weekender: Oct. 28- Nov. 2

Multiple Halloween festivals will include trick or treating this weekend. This fun tradition can be traced back to the 17th-century. Ilderton Jeep Music Fest @ Truist Point Stadium (HP) 5:30 p.m. Help support Open Door Ministries by coming out to this family event. Live music, food and vendors will be...
HIGH POINT, NC
thesunpapers.com

Gabreil Daveis Tavern hosts Holiday Open House on Nov. 28

On Nov. 28, from 1 to 4 p.m., the historic Gabreil Daveis Tavern is hosting its Holiday Open House at 500 3rd Avenue Glendora, NJ 08029. The historic 1756 museum house will be decorated for the holidays. Mainstage Harmony Choir will sing, and a Victorian Santa will be by his antique sleigh for your own picture taking. Tours of the first floor will be given by members of the Gloucester Township Historic and Scenic Preservation Committee and local history shared.
LIFESTYLE
biltmorebeacon.com

Event Calendar, Oct. 28 to Nov. 3

(To submit an item for consideration to our weekly calendar, email thebiltmorebeacon@gmail.com. List the event title, date, time, admission price, location, website and photo, as well as a brief description. All events take place in Asheville unless noted otherwise.) SPOTLIGHT: Haunted Asheville. The Supernatural Tour is one of several guided...
ASHEVILLE, NC
brewersassociation.org

Small Brewery Sunday Returns Nov. 28

Pop quiz: What sits between Black Friday and Cyber Monday and is three or four times better (at least!) than both of those holidays put together?. That’s right: Small Brewery Sunday. The third annual Small Brewery Sunday calls on beer lovers to celebrate the positive impact that local breweries have...
FOOD & DRINKS
codb.us

Trunk of Treat Photos: Free downloads

Thank you for attending the city’s Trunk or Treat. Download event photos here after 9 p.m. Sunday. Many thanks to our participating Trunk or Treat organizations: Volusia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Daytona Tortugas Professional Baseball, Marine Corps League Daytona, Military Order of the Purple Heart Volusia County Chapter 316, Beachside Neighborhood Watch, a club from Latitude Margaritaville, Daytona Beach's Fire, Police and Leisure Services Departments.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Greenville Advocate

American Legion turkey shoot Nov.6

The Greenville American Legion Post 24, will be holding a turkey shoot this Saturday, Nov. 6, starting at 9 a.m. The event will take place at the Central Volunteer Fire Department on Halso Mill Road. The proceeds will go toward the group’s annual sponsoring of seven high school juniors’ attendance at Girls/Boys State at the University of Alabama.
GREENVILLE, AL
KLST/KSAN

Veterans Day 2021 Discounts at various restaurants, services and activities

Veterans Day 2021 is on Thursday, November 11th, 2021. According to VAntage Point, the Veterans Day discounts, free meals and other programs, listed below, are being shared so that Veterans, their families, caregivers and survivors are aware of all resources available to them. Due to COVID-19, some organizations are now offering discounts to Veterans all the […]
FESTIVAL
ormondbeachobserver.com

The 48th Daytona Turkey Run returns to the Daytona International Speedway

Director of Marketing & Public Relations, Daytona Turkey Run. The 48th Daytona Turkey Run welcomes fans of all ages to celebrate their love of classic cars. The largest combined car show and swap meet in the U.S. is a four-day show that kicks off at 8 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 25, Thanksgiving day, at the Daytona Speedway. It runs through Sunday, Nov. 28.
FESTIVAL
newtownpress.com

TURKEY GIVE AWAY, NOV. 20

SWEDESBORO — First Baptist Church of Swedesboro will be holding a Community Turkey Giveaway on Nov. 20 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Quantities are limited so please come early. The church is located at 700 Auburn Ave., Swedesboro. This is another example of First Baptist Church helping those in...
SWEDESBORO, NJ

