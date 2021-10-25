Daytona Turkey Run, Nov. 25-28

The 39th Annual Decorah Park-Rec. Turkey Shoot will be held in the Decorah High School Main Gym on Monday, November 8, from 6:30 to 8:00 pm. In this fun family event, a parent and child team up, combine their ages to determine their competition bracket, and each shoot 10 free throws in an attempt to win a certificate for a free turkey. In addition, all teams are eligible for a prize drawing. Winning teams will be posted on the Park-Rec. website and Facebook page by 5:00 pm on Tuesday, November 9. This is a free activity, no need to register, just show up! This event is sponsored by Decorah Fareway, The Getup, Gundersen Health System, and T-Bocks Sports Bar & Grill.
