Midland, TX

Hey Midland Odessa–Happy Hallowthanksmas!

By Gunner
 5 days ago
I'm not sure why it still surprises me every single year... But every year (and seemingly earlier and earlier), our retail establishments are so ready to rush thru whatever the current holiday is coming up and get to the next one. Are we that bored and that rabidly impatient that we...

