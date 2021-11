Samantha Coppolino and William Domke II are the love story that gives us hope for online dating, the one in a million successful dating app story. As luck may have it, after so many swipe rights and lefts, failed talking stages, and first dates, it all finally ended with that last swipe right and first ‘heyy.’ Keep reading to learn about Sam and William’s 21st-century love story, with an adorable proposal that took place in Jersey City.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 5 HOURS AGO