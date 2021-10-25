CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Best Diesel Truck Burnouts at Rudy’s Fall Truck Jam!

MotorTrend Magazine
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt doesn't matter where you are; at the dragstrip or even on a local boulevard, it's hard to "not" like seeing a...

www.motortrend.com

Comments / 0

Related
MotorTrend Magazine

The Best Small Trucks to Buy for 2022

It's no secret, trucks have been growing in size with each new generation for decades now. We also know that not everyone needs the power and capability of a full-size pickup. For that reason, we've compiled a list of the best small pickup trucks to buy for 2022. This list includes trucks from the midsize class along with the newly minted compact pickup segment. So read on through our list to see which small truck is the right one to put in your garage, because unlike a full-size, these trucks will actually fit in the garage.
BUYING CARS
Fox News

These are the best car and truck seats according to owners

Sit back, relax and enjoy this list. J.D. Power has released its 2021 U.S. Seat Quality and Satisfaction Study ranking seats across several categories of vehicle. Much like the organization's other vehicle quality studies, the report grades seats on the number of problems per 100 vehicles reported by owners. Among...
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

What Is a Truck, Revisited: Episode 193 of The Truck Show Podcast

2022 Toyotas: New Toyota Tundra and Updated Tacoma. The guys revisit the age-old topic of What is a truck?, journalist Jason Gonderman comes on to talk about the all-new 2022 Toyota Tundra full-size truck and updated Toyota Tacoma midsize, and Ford's Mike Levine makes the case for the 2022 Ford Maverick compact truck.
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Gilbert
MotorTrend Magazine

2022 Dodge Charger and Challenger Get Spooky With Hemi Orange, SRT Black Packages

With Halloween only days away, Dodge has announced two appearance packages for the 2022 Dodge Challenger and Charger. The Hemi Orange and SRT Black options take these two performance-oriented Dodges' exterior styling up a notch and are appropriately on theme for Spooky Season. Orange You Gonna Celebrate the Hemi?. First...
CARS
Truth About Cars

The Best Winter Tires for Your Car Truck or SUV

If you live in a region that gets harsh winters, with snow and ice that makes driving a nightmare, you want the best winter tires possible. Whether you drive a car, truck or sport utility vehicle – even one with four-wheel-drive or all-wheel-drive – proper snow tires will allow your vehicle to accelerate, steer and brake more confidently and more safely than an all-season tire.
CARS
Seattle Times

US opens probe into Ram diesel trucks; engines could stall

DETROIT (AP) — U.S. safety regulators are investigating fuel pump failures in more than 600,000 diesel Ram trucks that could cause the engines to stall or lose power. The probe covers Ram 2500, 3500, 4500 and 5500 heavy-duty trucks with 6.7-liter Cummins turbodiesel engines. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration...
CARS
Consumer Reports.org

Diesel Ram Trucks Recalled for Fire Risk

Ram is recalling over 130,000 heavy-duty trucks with 6.7-liter Cummins diesel engines because an electrical fault may cause a fire even when the vehicles are turned off. The recalled vehicles include Ram 2500 and 3500 pickups, and 2500, 4500, and 5500 cab chassis trucks from the 2021 and 2022 model years.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trucks#Burnout#Hot Shot
MotorTrend Magazine

Mutant Vehicles and Art Cars 2021: Wild, Wonderful, and Wooly

For the second year in a row, the ever-popular Burning Man desert extravaganza was canceled due to the pandemic. But that didn't stop a group of renegade Burners from creating their own unofficial gathering in September on the Black Rock Desert playa in Northern Nevada, or another group from creating another event a month later in the Mojave Desert called the Everywhen Project.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2021 Ram 1500 TRX Yearlong Review Arrival: Absolutely Filthy

Most arrivals to the MotorTrend long-term fleet are quite different from our brand-new 2022 Ram 1500 TRX's. Normally, you would be reading something like, "We went with the optionless base model because it's the volume player; but we picked the unloved brown paint because it reminds us of our mother's eyes." I can assure you that no one on staff has a mother with Flame Red eyes, and this particular TRX is as far from base as pickup trucks get. Clock all that power! And let's be honest: Normal is boring.
CARS
Robb Report

First Drive: The Haunting New Rolls-Royce Black Badge Ghost Brings Extra Style—and Attitude

The Florida police officer turns and peers ahead, then looks back and gives me the thumbs-up. I stomp the throttle and the nearly 5,490-pound sedan I’m piloting responds like a locomotive with jet turbines, the soft growl of its exhaust note keening higher as I ride the wave of acceleration. This dragstrip-style launch is not to test an Italian supercar but rather a stately British four-door, the 2022 Rolls-Royce Black Badge Ghost, just hours after its global debut in Miami. Rolls-Royce introduced its Black Badge treatment in 2016 to attract a younger clientele, and its done just that, according to Torsten...
MIAMI, FL
MotorTrend Magazine

The New 2022 Toyota GR86 Sports Car Remains Wonderfully Affordable

Back for a second generation, the all-new 2022 Toyota GR86 remains true to its rear-drive, affordable sports-car soul and is better than the old model it replaces. The people spoke, and Toyota responded with a GR86 packing more power, a vastly redesigned interior, and improved styling. So, how much will all this new sports car goodness cost? We have the final details on how much the fan-favorite will go for, and—surprise—it won't cost Ferrari money.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
quintdaily.com

Cash For Trucks Sydney ~ Best Way to Earn from Trucks

It’s pretty hard to sell your truck that has turned old. Obviously, there were secondhand buyers, but it’s hard to find the best one. Getting top dollar cash now easily with professional cash for trucks Sydney experts finds the greatest opportunity with just a quote. Recently, I have come to read an update made by ATN news regarding the same[Reference], its really impressive that the vehicle removal companies supporting the people of Sydney who want to sell their trucks.
CARS
Motorious

1969 Pontiac GTO Judge Barn Find Can Be Your Next Project Car

This barn find comes with quite the story. Every vintage car has a story, and this iconic GTO Judge’s began when it rolled off the Baltimore assembly line in early 1969 and was shipped to Chicago to take the bench and set precedent. This was quite a feat considering in 1963 General Motors had laid down the law and instituted a ban on manufacturing cars fit for racing. Still wanting to produce a powerful, fast, and fun car to drive on the streets, the engineering team found a loophole and Pontiac gave birth to a new genre of muscle when this stock car coupe was engineered for drag racing. Auto companies may have been criticized for glamorizing speed and horsepower, but buyers of the GTO Judge craved it. Behind the wheel of a muscle car the entire world becomes one big racetrack. It’s not too hard to envision the original owner driving around the streets of the windy city, turning heads, and burning rubber at the light ready to go head-to-head with the first speedster to pull up next to them.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

How Chevy Designed the World’s Largest Flat-Plane-Crankshaft V-8 for the 2023 Corvette Z06

Back in February when we reported future Corvette learnings from a GM insider we dubbed "Deep Burble," our technical staff pushed back hard on the notion of a new 5.5-liter flat-plane-crankshaft V-8 engine. Flat-plane-crankshaft V-8s vibrate like two four-cylinder engines strapped together. That's why the performance-engine world largely held the line on displacement of such V-8s to around 4.5 liters, until Ford pushed the envelope with the Ford Mustang Shelby GT350's 5.2-liter Voodoo engine. Ford's bold move came at the expense of some durability issues, however, so when we were invited to ride along with development engineers in the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Flat-Plane Crank DOHC LT6 to Power the 2023 Corvette Z06! Details and Specs

The LT6 engine that will power the new 2023 C8 Corvette Z06 is as game changing as the LS1 was when it was introduced in 1997. Bold statement? Yep, but once you delve into the guts of the LT6, and look at its specifications, that opening claim may end up being somewhat of an understatement.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

This Is America’s Best-Selling Semi Truck Brand

Semi-trucks are a staple of American industries. In fact, every single item in your home was at one point on the back of a truck, driving down the highway. But because of high fuel economy and low operation costs, the Freightliner brand is more popular than the rest, becoming a true highway star.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy