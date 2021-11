For the second time this weekend, the Bruins were unable to win on the road against a lower-ranked team. No. 22 UCLA men’s soccer (8-5-1, 3-3-1 Pac-12) was unable to secure a victory over Stanford (5-5-4, 2-3-2) on Sunday afternoon, finishing 0-1-1 on its weekend trip to Northern California. The match was tied 1-1 at the end of regulation but was unable to continue into overtime because of the rain, resulting in the first tie of the season for the Bruins.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO