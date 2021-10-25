Dolphins 2021 Week 7 Report Card

Checking out the comments from Dolphins players and coaches that stood out heading into the Week 8 rematch against the Buffalo Bills:. Head coach Brian Flores on what gives him confidence the Dolphins can handle the Bills pass rush better than in Week 2: “They’re a good rush team. They bring a lot of guys. They’ve got good rushers, good scheme. Obviously protection is going to be a big part of protecting the quarterback. It’s going to be a big part of the game plan in order for us to push the ball down the field in the pass game. Obviously we talked about that extensively — the different looks they have, the players they have. We will continue to practice for that and prepare for that as we get closer to the game. It’s a big part of it, no doubt about that. It’s a point of emphasis. We’re going to have to protect if we’re going to move the ball.”

