CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Dolphins 2021 Week 7 Report Card

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Miami Dolphins' losing streak continued Sunday with another heartbreaking loss, a 30-28 setback against the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium. Here's the weekly breakdown on how each position group performed:. Quarterbacks. Tua Tagovailoa put together a very efficient performance against the Falcons by running a short passing...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Deshaun Watson Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

It remains to be seen if the Houston Texans will move on from Deshaun Watson ahead of the early November trade deadline. However, if they do, there’s one team at the top of Watson’s wish list. According to a report from ESPN, Watson has the Miami Dolphins at the top...
NFL
985thesportshub.com

Steve Belichick Replacing Bill Belichick? // Patriots Aren’t The Patriots Anymore // Deshaun Watson Going To Dolphins? – 10/21 (Hour 2)

(0:00) Zolak & Bertrand start the second hour by reacting to Peter King listing Steve Belichick as a possible successor to his father with the Patriots. (11:53) We discuss Julian Edelman saying the Patriots aren’t the Patriots anymore and Bill Belichick giving him permission to criticize his decisions. (21:58) The...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Falcons QB Matt Ryan Suffers Gruesome Hand Injury

Atlanta Falcons starting quarterback Matt Ryan appears to be in need of a band-aid or two. The former MVP quarterback appeared to suffer a gruesome left hand injury during the first half of Sunday afternoon’s game. Ryan’s hand was “leaking blood” on the field during the first half of Sunday’s...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaelan Phillips
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Adam Shaheen
Person
Jaylen Waddle
Person
Devante Parker
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Hyde: The Dolphins are going all-in on Watson — what a mess | Commentary

If you want to read how it’s fine to trade for a quarterback with 22 unresolved sexual-assault allegations and 10 criminal complaints against him simply because he’ll help you win football games, go find your reading elsewhere. That’s not the stance here. It’s the position the Miami Dolphins have taken, though. They’re all-in on Deshaun Watson. He’s their quarterback, in spirit if not in ...
NFL
The Phinsider

Dolphins vs Bills 2021 Week 8 injury report: Dawson Knox out, DeVante Parker questionable

Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker remains questionable for this weekend’s game against the Buffalo Bills. The seventh-year veteran receiver has not played sine Week 4 as he deals with hamstring and shoulder issues. Parker started the year as the team’s number one receiver, but appears to have been surpassed by rookie Jaylen Waddle at this point. However, his presence on the field opens up options for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and creates confusion for defenses as they try to defend by Parker and Waddle.
NFL
sanantoniopost.com

Report: Texans discussing Deshaun Watson trade with Dolphins

The Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins are in trade discussions involving beleaguered quarterback Deshaun Watson, the Houston Chronicle reported on Wednesday. According to the Chronicle, the trade could happen later this week. The NFL trade deadline is Nov. 2. Watson hasn't played for the Texans this season. He stands accused...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#American Football#The Miami Dolphins
MassLive.com

Deshaun Watson rumors: Dolphins trade could happen this week (report)

Another elite quarterback may be coming to the AFC East. The Miami Dolphins could acquire Deshaun Watson as soon as this week, according to the Houston Chronicle’s John McClain, who reports conversations are getting more serious between the two teams. “Even though the NFL trading deadline isn’t until Nov. 2,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
South Florida Sun Sentinel

20 things we learned in Miami Dolphins’ 26-11 loss to Buffalo Bills

If the Buffalo Bills are the cream of the AFC East, if Miami’s division rival is the top dog in the AFC Conference, then what the Miami Dolphins are building isn’t good enough. That’s what the season sweep, which was completed courtesy of Sunday’s 26-11 loss to the Bills, proves because the Dolphins (1-7) haven’t played the Bills (5-2) competitively the past three seasons. At this point the ...
NFL
AllDolphins

Dolphins Soundbites of Bills Rematch Week

Checking out the comments from Dolphins players and coaches that stood out heading into the Week 8 rematch against the Buffalo Bills:. Head coach Brian Flores on what gives him confidence the Dolphins can handle the Bills pass rush better than in Week 2: “They’re a good rush team. They bring a lot of guys. They’ve got good rushers, good scheme. Obviously protection is going to be a big part of protecting the quarterback. It’s going to be a big part of the game plan in order for us to push the ball down the field in the pass game. Obviously we talked about that extensively — the different looks they have, the players they have. We will continue to practice for that and prepare for that as we get closer to the game. It’s a big part of it, no doubt about that. It’s a point of emphasis. We’re going to have to protect if we’re going to move the ball.”
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy