CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The Five Biggest Storylines of the Dolphins-Falcons Week 7 Matchup ... How They Played Out

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore the Miami Dolphins faced the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium in Week 7, we broke down the five biggest storylines for the game. Now it's time to revisit them to see how they played out. 1. Time to Stop the Slide. BEFORE THE GAME: The Dolphins' 2021...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
USA Today

Falcons vs. Dolphins: Week 7 game info and series history

The Atlanta Falcons return to the field in Week 7 feeling healthy, rested and ready to take on a Miami Dolphins team that’s been decimated by injuries. Looking at the injury reports of both teams, it’s clear the Falcons have the advantage with just three players listed on Friday. As for the Dolphins, they’ve had 14 players listed on their injury report this week.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dolphins 2.5-point underdogs vs. Falcons in Week 7

Following their heartbreaking loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, their fifth of the season, the Miami Dolphins will play host to the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday. According to Tipico Sportsbook, Brian Flores’ team has opened the week as 2.5-point underdogs for their Week 7 game....
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 keys for the Dolphins to beat the Falcons in Week 7

With the 2-3 Atlanta Falcons coming to town, the 1-5 Miami Dolphins have an opportunity to earn their second victory of the season in Week 7. Brian Flores’ team has struggled early in 2021, and this is the time when negativity starts to set in. They’ve done a great job of ignoring the outside noise and gloom that’s surrounding them, and that will be something that they will need to continue as long as they are battling.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Fans react on Twitter during Dolphins vs. Falcons in Week 7

The Miami Dolphins lost their Week 7 matchup at Hard Rock Stadium to the Atlanta Falcons on a game-winning field goal that made it 30-28 as time expired. The Falcons, who were coming off of a bye week, were able to overcome three turnovers from Matt Ryan mostly due to Kyle Pitts’ monster day. Pitts brought in seven receptions for 163 yards, as he just continued to beat the Dolphins’ defense up and down the field.
NFL
USA Today

5 takeaways from the Dolphin's Week 7 loss to the Falcons

The Dolphins lost their sixth game of the season on Sunday when Younghoe Koo nailed an easy 36-yard field goal to give the Falcons a 30-28 victory. Miami is now just a fumble away from being winless in this 2021 campaign, and there are rumors circling the organization that could result in many losing their jobs.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Jaylen Waddle
FanSided

5 key matchups to watch during the Panthers at Falcons in Week 8

What are the top matchups to watch when the Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8?. The Carolina Panthers are now on a four-game losing streak with each one looking worse than the before it. And I don’t think anyone wants to see what something worse than Week 7 would look like.
NFL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Hyde: The Dolphins are going all-in on Watson — what a mess | Commentary

If you want to read how it’s fine to trade for a quarterback with 22 unresolved sexual-assault allegations and 10 criminal complaints against him simply because he’ll help you win football games, go find your reading elsewhere. That’s not the stance here. It’s the position the Miami Dolphins have taken, though. They’re all-in on Deshaun Watson. He’s their quarterback, in spirit if not in ...
NFL
USA Today

Here's the broadcast map for Dolphins vs Falcons in Week 7

The Miami Dolphins’ Week 7 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium is limited to only a small portion of the viewers in the United States on Sunday. Miami and Atlanta are both off to slow starts to begin the season, with the teams winning just three combined games. The Dolphins were without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for three weeks, and, even in his return, they lost to the winless Jacksonville Jaguars. The Falcons are coming off of a bye week and have been struggling to put it all together in their first season with Julio Jones.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Falcons#Jets#Ravens#American Football#The Dolphins Falcons Week
The Phinsider

Falcons vs Dolphins 2021: Week 7 initial injury report

The Miami Dolphins have returned from London with yet another loss on their 2021 record, having dropped to 1-5 thanks to a last-second, game-winning field goal by the Jacksonville Jaguars. With oh so many questions still unanswered about this edition of the Dolphins franchise, the team is back in Miami preparing for their Week 7 contest against the Atlanta Falcons.
NFL
atlantanews.net

Inside the Numbers: Falcons vs Dolphins - Week 7

We dive inside the numbers of our Week 7 game versus the Falcons, presented by BDO. Mike Gesicki led all Dolphins players with 85 receiving yards on seven receptions yesterday. His 85 receiving yards give him 1,902 career receiving yards, which moves him into fourth place in team history among tight ends.
NFL
atlantanews.net

Falcons release depth chart before Week 7 contest vs. Dolphins

We've got some shuffling along the offensive line coming out of bye week Scott Bair. The got one offensive lineman back and lost another this week. Guard Josh Andrews returned off injured reserve on Monday, with corresponding move unwelcome to the offensive front. Right tackle Kaleb McGary was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list putting his status for Sunday's game at Miami up in the air.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
Sports
Boston College
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Herald Tribune

How to watch Miami Dolphins vs. Atlanta Falcons on TV, live stream

The Miami Dolphins are reeling. Mired in a five-game losing streak, the Dolphins are returning from London and a last-second loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, who had lost 20 games in a row. Now rumors are swirling around a possible trade for beleaguered Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who has...
NFL
The Falcoholic

Final score predictions for Falcons - Dolphins in Week 7

Fresh off the bye week and with Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage back in the fold, the Falcons will fly south to battle a natural enemy of the raptor: Dolphins. This team has seemingly made slow but steady progress in the last three weeks, winning two of their last three games and heading into the bye week with a fun London win over the Jets. Whether that progress is linear and this team can do more than just win a few games against the weakest teams on its schedule remains to be seen, and a win over the Dolphins wouldn’t necessarily tell us that this team is going to contend the rest of the way. It would be an affirmation that this team isn’t going to backslide suddenly—we’re a little too used to that—and it would make our Sundays more pleasant, so that’s the hope.
NFL
Miami Herald

Urgency mounts for Dolphins as they try to end five-game losing streak vs. Falcons

There’s an admitted heightened sense of urgency within the walls of the Dolphins’ practice facility this week, with a strong desire to reverse the course of a season continuing to spiral out of control. “It’s tough being on a five-game losing streak,” cornerback Nik Needham said. “We’re not about to...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy