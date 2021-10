WARRENSBURG, Mo. – The Northwest Missouri State University women’s golf team got off to a strong start at the Midwest Classic held at Mules National Golf Club. The Bearcats put together a team score of 309 (+29) on the par-70, 5,618-yard home course of the University of Central Missouri. Northwest is in fifth place in the team standings following round one. Central Missouri holds the opening-round lead with a first-round team total of 286 (+6).

