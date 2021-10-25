CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UMAP Dimensionality Reduction — An Incredibly Robust Machine Learning Algorithm

Cover picture for the articleDimensionality reduction is not just for data visualization. It can also help you overcome the “curse of dimensionality” by identifying critical structures in the high-dimensional space and preserving them in the lower-dimensional embedding. This article will take you through the inner workings of an increasingly popular dimensionality reduction technique...

Forbes

Making Machine Learning Work For Financial Market Prediction

Shivam has over 10 years of experience in the investment industry and in applying Artificial Intelligence techniques. Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) models are mathematical models that find pre-existing relationships in data. These are powerful techniques successful across industries, but when it comes to predicting financial markets, professionals have mixed opinions. In the past 10 years, the financial industry has spent a lot of resources to utilize complex models in stock prediction, but unfortunately, the question remains the same: Are these complex models good enough for predicting financial markets?
MARKETS
Infoworld

3 ways to use data, analytics, and machine learning in test automation

Just 10 years ago, most application development testing strategies focused on unit testing for validating business logic, manual test cases to certify user experiences, and separate load testing scripts to confirm performance and scalability. The development and release of features were relatively slow compared to today’s development capabilities built on cloud infrastructure, microservice architectures, continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) automations, and continuous testing capabilities.
SOFTWARE
GeekyGadgets

Learn about machine learning and the fundamentals of AI with free Raspberry Pi course

If you are interested in learning about machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) you may be interested in a new free online course by the team over at the Raspberry Pi Foundation. Providing the fundamentals of ML and AI and allowing you to learn how to train your own machine learning models using free online tools. “By the end of this free online course, you will have an appreciation for what goes into ML and AI systems — and why you should think carefully about what comes out.”
CODING & PROGRAMMING
techxplore.com

How machine learning can be fair and accurate

Carnegie Mellon University researchers are challenging a long-held assumption that there is a trade-off between accuracy and fairness when using machine learning to make public policy decisions. As the use of machine learning has increased in areas such as criminal justice, hiring, health care delivery and social service interventions, concerns...
COMPUTERS
dataversity.net

Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Data Protection

Artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques are altering the way organizations gather, process, and protect data. They are being used to gather massive amounts of information about internet users in the form of big data, and to secure and protect it. The challenge is how to maximize the use of big data, while simultaneously safeguarding the information and protecting the privacy of individuals. Europe’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which focuses on privacy, has several features that demand additional protection for the privacy of Europeans. (Expect the U.S. to follow within a few years.) The introduction of the GDPR has created the need for more complicated machine learning systems. Lilian Edwards, a University of Strathclyde law professor in Glasgow, Scotland, stated:
COMPUTERS
martechseries.com

DataRobot Research Finds 86% of Organizations Prioritize AI and Machine Learning

Today DataRobot, the AI Cloud leader, released a new research report on the state of artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) in the enterprise. The report findings are based on a deep exploration of over 400 organizations across industries, revealing critical insights into the common hurdles facing these organizations and the ways AI is unlocking economic growth. Key findings include:
SOFTWARE
information-age.com

Learning to learn: will machines acquire knowledge as naturally as children do?

Tim Ensor, director of artificial intelligence at Cambridge Consultants, part of Capgemini Invent, wonders whether machines powered by AI will learn as naturally as children do. Watching a child learn is an extraordinary experience. As a proud dad, it delights and inspires me, and as an artificial intelligence (AI) professional,...
TECHNOLOGY
towardsdatascience.com

Forecasting with Machine Learning Models

Mlforecast makes forecasting with machine learning fast & easy. TL;DR: We introduce mlforecast, an open source framework from Nixtla that makes the use of machine learning models in time series forecasting tasks fast and easy. It allows you to focus on the model and features instead of implementation details. With mlforecast you can make experiments in an esasier way and it has a built-in backtesting functionality to help you find the best performing model.
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

A Data Storytelling Project with Some Advanced Visualization in ggplot2

Data Visualization is the most effective way to communicate data to people, I believe. So, it is important for every data scientist or analyst to learn visualization. This article will share some visualization in R. I will use ggplot2 library in R which is a rich library. Lots of visualization techniques are included in ggplot2 library. I myself am trying to learn as much as I can.
fit.edu

Machine Learning May Help Understand Neurodegenerative Diseases

Facial recognition and analysis, and the machine learning techniques behind them, have many applications, from affirming identity documents to unlocking mobile phones. Now this technology may have the power to help doctors better understand and diagnose neurodegenerative diseases. Diego Guarín, assistant professor in the biomedical engineering program, has been working...
HEALTH
HPCwire

Call for Participation: Khronos Machine Learning Summit Oct. 20

Oct. 18, 2021 — The Khronos Group is inviting leading machine learning practitioners to an online summit in October to influence how acceleration standards such as SYCL, OpenCL, OpenVX, Vulkan, SPIR and NNEF should evolve to meet their needs. Khronos is hoping to get as many organizations there as possible to help guide the discussion on open standards for Machine Learning. The event takes place on Oct. 20.
CELL PHONES
datasciencecentral.com

A New Machine Learning Optimization Technique - Part I

In this series, we discuss a technique to find either the minima or the roots of a chaotic, unsmooth, or discrete function. A root-finding technique that works well for continuous, differentiable functions is successfully adapted and applied to piece-wise constant functions with an infinite number of discontinuities. It even works if the function has no root: it will then find minima instead. In order to work, some constraints must be put on the parameters used in the algorithm, while avoiding over-fitting at the same time. This would also be true true anyway for the smooth, continuous, differentiable case. It does not work in the classical sense where an iterative algorithm converges to a solution. Here the iterative algorithm always diverges, yet it has a clear stopping rule that tells us when we are very close to a solution, and what to do to find the exact solution. This is the originality of the method, and why I call it new. Our technique, like many machine learning techniques, can generate false positives or false negatives, and one aspect of our methodology is to minimize this problem.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

Solution of a Regression Problem with Machine Learning in Python using Sklearn and XGBoost and PySpark

If you are just about to get started setting up your machine learning model, then I expect you must have already done your Exploratory Data Analysis (EDA) and by now you have got familiar with your dataset. In case you don’t, I suggest you take a look at my story on EDA which I have written prior to solve the same problem I am going to introduce here. This story will take you one step back onto analysis the data before jumping onto the Machine Learning part, which I will introduce herein.
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

Using Complex Networks to improve Machine Learning methods

Data Science provides lots of different paradigms to a data scientist toolbox such as supervised learning, unsupervised learning, time series, reinforcement learning, and so on. It is impossible to specialize in all of these paradigms, however, having a basic and workable knowledge of each one may help us all become more proficient in problem-solving.
COMPUTERS
cell.com

Beyond sequencing: machine learning algorithms extract biology hidden in Nanopore signal data

Nanopore sequencing accuracy has increased to 98.3% as new-generation base callers replace early generation hidden Markov model basecalling algorithms with neural network algorithms. Machine learning methods can classify sequences in real-time, allowing targeted sequencing with nanopore’s ReadUntil feature. Machine learning and statistical testing tools can detect DNA modifications by analyzing...
SCIENCE
towardsdatascience.com

Tracking Your Machine Learning Workflows With MLMD

When we think of a Machine Learning (ML) project, we think about data acquisition and processing. We think about model development, fitting, evaluation, and deployment. The process of building and training ML models has always been in the spotlight. There is a lot of talk about different Neural Network architectures achieving unprecedented results or new platforms facilitating the idea-to-production transition.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
techxplore.com

Saving seaweed with machine learning

Last year, Charlene Xia '17, SM '20 found herself at a crossroads. She was finishing up her master's degree in media arts and sciences from the MIT Media Lab and had just submitted applications to doctoral degree programs. All Xia could do was sit and wait. In the meantime, she narrowed down her career options, regardless of whether she was accepted to any program.
SCIENCE
stanford.edu

OK, Computer: Building Trust to Make Machine Learning More Effective

Machine learning has the potential to drastically improve efficiency and the quality of care in hospitals by tackling hard-to-predict problems like ICU occupancy or which patients are likely to be readmitted. Yet a big barrier to any technology working optimally is getting full buy-in from its users, particularly when they’re...
TECHNOLOGY
latesthackingnews.com

The Deep-Learning Algorithm Can Guess an ATM PIN, Even With Keypads Covered

Researchers have devised a deep-learning algorithm that can effectively guess ATM PINs even if the user types the PIN while hiding the keypads. All it takes for an attacker is to know the target ATM machine’s keypad setup and spacing. New Algorithm Can Guess ATM PINs Even With Keypads Covered.
TECHNOLOGY

