NU senior launches start-up to promote Black women’s self-love through hair care

By Ella Jeffries
Daily Northwestern
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrowing up as a Black woman with naturally coily hair, McCormick senior Ayinoluwa Abegunde said she didn’t feel properly educated on how to care for her hair and lacked the tools, products and accessories to do so. As a result, Abegunde launched her own brand in September 2020 in...

