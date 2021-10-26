NU senior launches start-up to promote Black women’s self-love through hair care

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If there's one move I rely on to give my curly shag that extra oomph before I walk out the door, it's a tried-and-true flip and shake, which instantly lifts the roots and gives me more volume. Now, in the same spirit, I’m doing the brow-grooming equivalent, otherwise known as the pro's secret for how to get fuller brows fast: backcombing. ‘It’s basically the ‘flip-your-head-over-and-shake-it-out’ move, but for your brows!” explains L.A. natural brow expert Kristie Streicher, who counts Vogue cover stars Adele and Lorde as clients. The technique entails using a spoolie to brush brow hairs against the direction of their natural growth pattern to achieve lift and volume.
