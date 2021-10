On the heels of her sister Britney Spears' conservatorship battle, Jamie Lynn Spears is ready to tell her story — but not everyone wants to be involved in it. Earlier this week, Jamie Lynn announced she finished writing her book Things I Should Have Said. In an Instagram post sharing the news, she wrote that she planned to donate a portion of her book proceeds to the nonprofit This Is My Brave. But on Tuesday, the organization announced via its own Instagram post that it wouldn't accept Spears' donation.

CHARITIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO