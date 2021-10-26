CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Charlotte Hornets vs Boston Celtics game thread

By At the Hive
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis match-up has kind of lost its luster after it was like a super...

Island Packet Online

Hornets see a new side of LaMelo Ball. He ‘damn near told coach’ to keep him on the bench

Anyone who didn’t actually watch the Charlotte Hornets’ matchup with Brooklyn might peek at the boxscore online, searching for the finer details. Queries centering around how the Hornets took the Nets apart calls for further explanation, particularly after a gander at the number sitting next to LaMelo Ball’s name. No, not the 18 points, 6 rebounds or 5 assists. Nope, we aren’t talking about how he engineered a key stretch following halftime, when he was directly responsible for 70.6% of the Hornets’ offense during the first seven minutes and change of the third quarter.
NBA
Bullets Forever

Wizards overcome Gafford’s injury and Beal’s off night to beat Celtics

The Wizards overcame a horrific performance from Bradley Beal and an injury to starting center Daniel Gafford to outlast the Boston Celtics, 116-107 last night. Washington ran its record to 3-1 in the young 2021-22 season. The best that could be said of Beal’s play last night was that he...
NBA
Gordon Hayward
Terry Rozier
Charlotte Hornets player grades from Monday’s overtime loss to Celtics

The Charlotte Hornets are undefeated no more after starting the season 3-0. The Hornets were outlasted by the Boston Celtics in overtime on Monday, 140-129. As the Celtics jumped out to a lead halfway through overtime, the Hornets began to press and force shots, showing some youth against a battle-tested team in Boston.
NBA
FanSided

Charlotte Hornets vs. Pacers: Where to watch, odds, storylines

The Charlotte Hornets take on the Indiana Pacers in Spectrum Center tonight at 7 p.m. est. Charlotte gets an early chance at revenge against the team that ended their season during the NBA Play-In Tournament. The Hornets should be looking to make a statement on opening night as the 144-117...
NBA
Yardbarker

Charlotte Hornets Announces Starting 5 vs Pacers

Moments ago, the Charlotte Hornets announced the starting lineup for tonight's season opener against the Indiana Pacers. The Hornets and Pacers are set to tip-off at 7 p.m. EST. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:. Facebook - All Hornets. Twitter...
NBA
Hornets vs. Celtics: Lineups, injuries, and broadcast info for Monday

The Charlotte Hornets are taking on the Boston Celtics on Monday night, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place. The Hornets are starting the season off as one of the hottest teams in the league, winning their first three games, including knocking off the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday.
NBA
FanSided

Charlotte Hornets: 3 Takeaways from win vs. Cleveland

It’s been tough, but the Charlotte Hornets are off to a 2-0 start to begin the season. Charlotte gets a good win against a resilient Cleveland Cavaliers team, 123-112. Charlotte Hornets: 3 Takeaways from win vs. Cleveland. Yet another slow start from the Hornets forced them to be in this...
NBA
NBA

Keys to the Game: Cavaliers vs. Hornets

After putting together a solid, competitive effort on Wednesday night in Memphis, the Wine & Gold return to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse – taking on LaMelo Ball and the Hornets in the home opener on Friday night. The Cavaliers dropped their opener in Memphis, but saw plenty of encouraging signs in...
NBA
CBS Sports

How to watch Hornets vs. Celtics: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NBA game

The Boston Celtics are 16-4 against the Charlotte Hornets since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Monday. They will face off at 7 p.m. ET Oct. 25 at Spectrum Center without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. The contest is expected to be a close one, with Boston going off at just a 1-point favorite.
NBA
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NESN

Celtics Wrap: Boston Hands Hornets First Loss In Wild OT Fashion

The Celtics won in dramatic fashion Monday night as Boston traveled to Charlotte to take on the Hornets for the back end of its first back-to-back of the season. The Celtics took down the Hornets in overtime, 140-129, thanks to a late push at Spectrum Center. Boston improved to 2-2...
NBA
MassLive.com

Celtics’ Marcus Smart almost didn’t play Monday vs. Hornets, then ‘he won that game for us’

It was a day-long process of grinding through some ailments, and right before tipoff, Marcus Smart warned the Celtics brass: “Just be ready if I can’t go.”. Smart said he felt awful in the morning with a migraine coupled with body aches. His body felt weak, he said, and he threw up once he woke up. The team wanted to put him as questionable for the game, but Smart said he wanted to monitor his condition as he started to feel better throughout the day.
NBA
clnsmedia.com

Celtics Comeback To Win in OT vs Hornets

CHARLOTE, NC — Ime Udoka, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart & Robert Williams spoke to the media following the Celtics 140-129 OT win over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night. Jayson Tatum finished the night with 41 points 14/28 FGs 6/12 3PTs 7/7 FTs 8 assists 7 rebounds &...
NBA

