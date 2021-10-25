CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Talk of the Town – October 25

KTLO
 7 days ago

Brian Barnett, Director of Market Analysis and Director of business Develpment at BRMC,...

www.ktlo.com

KTLO

BRMC announces COVID-19 booster event

Baxter Regional Medical Center will host its second COVID-19 vaccine booster event Nov. 9 at the Baxter County Fairgrounds. From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., doses of the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine will be administered to those that register using the online form found at baxterregional.org/vaccine. The call center will not be available for registration. First, second and third primary doses as well as booster doses will be available.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Former BRMC patient, nurse donates funds for skeleton anatomy model

Photo (from left): Dennis Tindall, PT, Lucy the physical therapy model, Jason Smith, PT, and Linda McAllister. A former physical therapy patient at Baxter Regional Medical Clinic has donated the funds necessary for a life-sized skeleton and anatomy model. Linda McAllister was receiving treatment when she saw a need for better teaching tools; ways to visibly teach where and why patients needed specific physical therapy treatments. That’s when she partnered with physical therapists and other staff members to purchase a life-sized skeleton anatomy model.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Arvest Bank announces 10 ‘We Love Teachers’ winners

YELLVILLE, Ark. — Arvest Bank has announced 10 teachers in North Central Arkansas have been awarded $500 prizes as part of its annual “We Love Teachers” campaign. A total of 154 awards, totaling $77,000, are being given this year throughout Arvest’s footprint. Photo: Wendy Spivey, Hackler Intermediate School, was among...
YELLVILLE, AR
KTLO

Little Rock mall sells for $100k

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Park Plaza mall has been sold to Deutsche Bank Trust Co. Americas for $100,000, according to a report from KTHV.The bank gained control of the Park Plaza Mall property in Little Rock after an auction Thursday at the Pulaski County Courthouse. In March, the bank, acting...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Ashley Johnson
KTLO

Baxter County personnel policy on meeting agenda Thursday

The Baxter County Quorum Court personnel committee will meet Thursday afternoon at 4:30. Two items of business are on the agenda, a deputy position and pay revision with the coroner’s office and the county’s personnel policy. The meeting will be held in the third floor conference room of the Baxter...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR

