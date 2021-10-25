Talk of the Town – October 25

Photo (from left): Dennis Tindall, PT, Lucy the physical therapy model, Jason Smith, PT, and Linda McAllister. A former physical therapy patient at Baxter Regional Medical Clinic has donated the funds necessary for a life-sized skeleton and anatomy model. Linda McAllister was receiving treatment when she saw a need for better teaching tools; ways to visibly teach where and why patients needed specific physical therapy treatments. That’s when she partnered with physical therapists and other staff members to purchase a life-sized skeleton anatomy model.
