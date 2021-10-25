Talk of the Town – October 25

Baxter Regional Medical Center will host its second COVID-19 vaccine booster event Nov. 9 at the Baxter County Fairgrounds. From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., doses of the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine will be administered to those that register using the online form found at baxterregional.org/vaccine. The call center will not be available for registration. First, second and third primary doses as well as booster doses will be available.

BAXTER COUNTY, AR ・ 13 HOURS AGO