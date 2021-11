The annual Alumni Awards Celebration, hosted by the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh Alumni Association, was held Oct. 22 at the Culver Family Welcome Center as part of the 100th anniversary Homecoming weekend. The event honored 11 alumni who have had an impact on their community and professional fields and showcase future promise. Five graduates were presented with the Distinguished Alumni Award, five with the Outstanding Young Alumni Award and another alumnus was awarded the first-ever Alumni Outstanding Service Award for making exemplary contributions to UWO through support of the University and volunteer efforts and via energy, leadership, support and/or philanthropic donations.

OSHKOSH, WI ・ 8 DAYS AGO