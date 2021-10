A few area teams remain on the bubble as we head into the final week of the High School football season. IHSA released its rankings this week. In Class 1A, Carrollton (7-1) sits at #3 after defeating Mendon-Unity last week 55-27. They play at Brown County (5-3) who is ranked #23 in the IHSA ranking. The Hornets were beaten by Greenfield-Northwestern (6-2), who are ranked at #14 by the IHSA in Class 1A. Camp Point Central (7-1) is ranked just ahead of Carrollton at #2 in the IHSA rankings. They beat Moweaqua Central A&M at home 44-14. Central A&M fell to 5-3 on the season and are currently sitting at #20 in the IHSA poll. Other teams slated to be 1A come playoff time, are Rushville-Industry (6-2) who comes in ranked #9 by the IHSA; Athens (7-1) at #5, and West Central (6-2) at #15. Pittsfield (4-4) is on the bubble for playoff hopes. They head into a tough test this Friday against Sangamo powerhouse Williamsville (7-1). There are 5 teams at 4 wins battling it out for the final two spots for the playoffs in 1A: Illini West, Ridgeview, Princeville, Pittsfield and Galena.

11 DAYS AGO