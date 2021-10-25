CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Women's Harriers Take 2nd at WSC Finals

cuestaathletics.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWomen's Cross Country finished 2nd at the 2021 Western State Conference Championships and qualified for the CCCAA Regional Finals as a team for the sixth straight year. The Cougars were also chasing their first WSC Title since 1993, but were edged out by Glendale, although the runner-up standing still marked Cuesta's...

cuestaathletics.com

Comments / 0

Related
leadercourier-times.com

DV takes 2nd at conference tourney

Dakota Valley played in the DAK-12 Conference Tournament in Tea Oct. 16 and walked away with a 2nd place finish. The volleyball team began the tournament against Dell Rapids and won in 3 close games – 25-16, 23-25, 25-14. The team totalled 8 aces in the game with Sammi Archer,...
SPORTS
marysvilleonline.net

Harriers set records, boys’ team 2nd

Silas Miller dropped almost 12 seconds from his personal best to reset his school record and to lead the Marysville boys’ cross country team to a runner-up finish last Thursday in Clay Center. Miller was about 24 seconds ahead of the pack and finished in 16:23.6. His time is the...
MARYSVILLE, KS
theintelligencer.com

Trinity Edwardsville takes 2nd

The Trinity Lutheran Edwardsville Middle School Volleyball team participated in the 31st annual Christ Lutheran Girls Volleyball Tournament. Trinity Edwardsville lost its first match of the season in a tough championship game to the host team, Christ Peoria.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
goholycross.com

Women’s tennis tops Assumption in fall finale

WORCESTER, Mass. — Freshman Caroline Fredey won in both singles and doubles action, as the Holy Cross women's tennis team posted a 4-3 victory over Assumption at the Sinnott Family Tennis Facility. The Crusaders improve to 5-2 on the season, while the Greyhounds fall to 4-8 overall. In doubles action,...
WORCESTER, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wsc#Western State Conference#Glendale#Cccaa#Women S Cross Country#Cougars#Harriers
Liberal First

Lady Redskins take 2nd in WAC

The Lady Redskins let one match slip away early at the Western Athletic Conference tournament, but they rallied to sweep the rest of the field and finished second. After defeating Hays twice in the regular season, the Lady Redskins suffered an upset in a 26-24, 25-20 loss in the first match of the day for Liberal.
LIBERAL, KS
vcweplayhard.com

Women's Soccer Takes Control of WSC Race

The Pirates' women's soccer team earned a hard-fought 1-0 result over visiting Los Angeles Pierce on Tuesday to take control of the Western State Conference North Division race at the halfway point in the circuit. Alix Tirado scored off a rebounded shot in the 67th minute to set the final margin. Kambria Haughton had three saves in goal to preserve the shutout for Ventura (11-2-2, 5-0-1).
VENTURA, CA
leadercourier-times.com

Dance takes 1st, Cheer 2nd

The Dakota Valley Dance and Cheer teams had one day to redo their routines to incorporate the 2 athletes who were out due to injury at the Platte-Geddes competition Oct. 16. Despite doing that, the dance team took 1st place with 187.50 points (186.5 in Jazz and 188.5 in Pom). The cheer team took 2nd place with 162 points right behind 1st-place winner Parkston with 163.5.
THEATER & DANCE
monroecollegemustangs.com

Monroe Mustangs Women’s Volleyball Claims Regular-Season Finale at Montgomery

ROCKVILLE, Md., October 23, 2021 – In the final match of the 2021 regular season, the Monroe College Mustangs women's volleyball team took care of business, defeating Montgomery College on the road in three sets. The Mustangs finish the regular season with a 29-7 overall record, while Montgomery falls to 12-8.
ROCKVILLE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
dailytitan.com

Women’s tennis takes strides in San Diego

Cal State Fullerton’s women’s tennis team returned home this week after an eventful ITA regional tournament hosted by the University of San Diego over the weekend. The Titans competed in both doubles and singles matches at the ITA Division I Women's Southwest Regional Championship in San Diego, which was held from Oct. 21-25.
FULLERTON, CA
warriorscentral.com

Women’s soccer: IHCC returns to regional finals

Oct. 28—OTTUMWA — No can say that 2021 hasn't been a signature year for the Indian Hills women's soccer program. For a program less than two decades old and just over a decade beyond seasons in which teams could barely contend for wins, there's not a lot left on the list of accomplishments that the Warriors haven't already checked off the list over the past 10 months. On Tuesday, IHCC earned a ...
SOCCER
goexplorers.com

Women’s Soccer Gears Up for Regular Season Finale

PHILADELPHIA – The La Salle women's soccer team stays in the city for the final weekend of the Atlantic 10 season, visiting Saint Joseph's on Thursday night before hosting Massachusetts on the final day of the regular season on Sunday, Oct. 24. WEEKEND IMPLICATIONS. With only eight teams advancing to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
msueagles.com

Women's Golf Hits the Course for the Final Time this Fall

MOREHEAD, Ky. – — Hitting the course for the final time this fall, Morehead State women's golf will participate in the first ever Olde Stone Intercollegiate dual hosted by Western Kentucky University and Louisville. At their last outing, Morehead State placed 9th in a field of 13 teams, carding a...
MOREHEAD, KY
dartsnews.com

Suzuki completes PDC Women’s Series with victory over Ashton in final

Mikuru Suzuki has stopped the run of Lisa Ashton and Fallon Sherrock by becoming the only winner outside the dominant duo on the PDC Women’s Series this year. Suzuki defeated Ashton 5-3 in the final with ‘The Lancashire Rose’ having an incredible weekend despite playing ProTour also this week. But...
SPORTS
cuestaathletics.com

Cuesta Spikers Fall to #14 Ventura on Sophomore Night

The Cuesta Cougars hosted #14 Ventura for their final match at home against Western State Conference North Division. The Pirates jumped out early in the first set, 20-9, and took control of the match as the won the opener, 25-14. The Cougars also fell behind early in the second set, 20-13, but chased down the Bucs in a comeback that fell just short. The Cougars went of a 7-3 run to close the gap to 23-20, before losing control of the match, 25-20. The Cougars and Pirates continued to trade points to start the final set, however Ventura closed strong with a 10-3 run to reach set point, 24-13. Cuesta regrouped after its final time out and won four straight points, before succumbing to their ranked foes, 25-17. Returning Freshman Christelle Mouret (Morro Bay HS) was all over the court as she winds down her career at Cuesta. She led the Cougars with nine kills, 14 digs and a pair of service aces. She currently leads the Cougars with 44 aces on the season, which is only one off the school record of 45 set in 2014 by current Cuesta Coach Whitney Meyer. Freshman Southpaw Whitney Thompson (Arroyo Grande HS) added seven more kills on offense, while Setter Kelsey Courtney (Cincinnati, OH) dished out 18 assists and collected double-digit digs for the Cougars' cause. The Cougars are 10-8 overall and 2-5 in the WSC-North.
SPORTS
mebaneenterprise.com

Eagles women’s cross country qualifies for state finals

The Eastern Alamance men’s and women’s cross country teams made their way to Pittsboro on Saturday for the NCHSAA 3A Mideast Regional cross country meet. Competing at the 3.1 mile course at Northwood High School, the Eagles women’s squad placed third overall, securing Eastern a place in the upcoming NCHSAA 3A state championship meet. The EAHS men’s squad also had a solid showing, placing 11th overall out of 18 competing schools.
ALAMANCE, NC
Havre Daily News

Blue Pony harriers race to final finish line

The cross country season has been a marathon for the Blue Ponies the past two months. Along with trying to improve their times each and every meet, they also needed to make sure they were healthy and rested for postseason competition. Now the marathon of their season comes to an...
MISSOULA, MT
Hickory Daily Record

CVCC women's basketball wins final preseason game

The Catawba Valley Community College women’s basketball team won its final preseason tune-up on Tuesday, defeating visiting Warren Wilson 92-52 at the Tarlton Complex. The Red Hawks kick off the regular season next Wednesday at Johnson C. Smith at 6 p.m., while the first home contest for CVCC is Nov. 5 at 5:30 p.m.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
hooversun.com

Jags reach 2nd straight final

BIRMINGHAM – The Jaguars are back in the final. After making the first state championship appearance in program history last fall, the Spain Park High School volleyball team is headed there for the second straight season. The Jags won two matches Wednesday in the Class 7A state tournament, blowing past...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
cuestaathletics.com

Grapplers Fall to West Hills-Lemoore in Pre-Meathead Dual, 33-9

Cuesta Wrestling host the Meathead Mover Invitational tomorrow, Saturday, October 30, with teams from all over the State, but on the eve of their big meet the Cougars tried to sneak in a pair of required SouthEast Conference Duals against Moorpark and West Hills Lemoore. #14 Moorpark was a late scratch and was unable to travel today, so their match with the #10 Cougars was postponed, however #5 West Hills-Lemoore showed up on time and ready to go. The Cougars are built more for tournaments than duals and did not have a wrestler compete at the lowest three weights to give the Golden Eagles a big head-start, 12-0. Returning Freshman Jacob Yamaguchi (Kapolei, HI- pict) won the first contested division and picked up the Cougars their first win with a decision over Wayne Joint, 10-9, at 149. Yamaguchi currently leads the Cuesta team with 10 victories this season. The Cougars lost a couple close bouts, including the evening's best contested bout when the Golden Eagles Justin Tripp, ranked #6, out-pointed #8 Patrick Quinn (Sacramento), 4-1, in match that came down to the final buzzer. Former State Place Winner Humphrey Quirie (Tuolumne-pict) earned Cuesta's most decisive victory with a first period pin, however the early points in the lower weights doomed the Cougars' chances for an overall victory. The team loss, 33-9, dropped the Cougars to 0-4 in their SouthEast Conference Duals, with Moorpark still, hopefully, on the horizon.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy