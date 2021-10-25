Women's Harriers Take 2nd at WSC Finals

Cuesta Wrestling host the Meathead Mover Invitational tomorrow, Saturday, October 30, with teams from all over the State, but on the eve of their big meet the Cougars tried to sneak in a pair of required SouthEast Conference Duals against Moorpark and West Hills Lemoore. #14 Moorpark was a late scratch and was unable to travel today, so their match with the #10 Cougars was postponed, however #5 West Hills-Lemoore showed up on time and ready to go. The Cougars are built more for tournaments than duals and did not have a wrestler compete at the lowest three weights to give the Golden Eagles a big head-start, 12-0. Returning Freshman Jacob Yamaguchi (Kapolei, HI- pict) won the first contested division and picked up the Cougars their first win with a decision over Wayne Joint, 10-9, at 149. Yamaguchi currently leads the Cuesta team with 10 victories this season. The Cougars lost a couple close bouts, including the evening's best contested bout when the Golden Eagles Justin Tripp, ranked #6, out-pointed #8 Patrick Quinn (Sacramento), 4-1, in match that came down to the final buzzer. Former State Place Winner Humphrey Quirie (Tuolumne-pict) earned Cuesta's most decisive victory with a first period pin, however the early points in the lower weights doomed the Cougars' chances for an overall victory. The team loss, 33-9, dropped the Cougars to 0-4 in their SouthEast Conference Duals, with Moorpark still, hopefully, on the horizon.
Comments / 0