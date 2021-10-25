CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

“Dune” is a grand disappointment

By About the Contributor
northerniowan.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike humanity’s search for the missing link or the cure for cancer, movie studios have unsuccessfully tried and failed to adapt Frank Herbert’s daunting 1965 science fiction novel, which laid the framework for several subsequent entries in the genre such as “Star Wars” and “Blade Runner.”. Cult film director...

www.northerniowan.com

Comments / 10

Matt C.
5d ago

The new dune movie is a great movie, it makes some interesting adjustments to scenes that needed more insight, and a change of context. for instance, The scene where the Duke and his son meet for the first time and have there father son talk, in the original there was no context, and intern no meaning, besides just a conversation, in the new movie, the talk they have is in the cemetery with all the ancestors of the atreties had been buried, and it gave so much more meaning to that scene. Another is Duncan Idaho's death scene, in the new movie Duncan Goes out like a warrior!!! not just shot in the head through a minecraft looking body shield..... This writer bias is Showing!!! Boohoo, it didn't happen the way they wanted.... TO BAD. Its a remake of a book, a good book. sorry there isn't more LGBTQAIP+ CRAP in the new movie, suck it up..... 😕

Reply
2
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

"Dune" Draws $40 Million At Box Office Keeping Sequel Hopes Alive

Despite releasing simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max, Denis Villeneuve's Dune drew $40.1 million at the box office in its opening weekend, keeping hope for a sequel alive. The sci-fi epic is an adaptation of Frank Herbert's legendary 1965 book of the same name. “This was a tremendous result...
MOVIES
POPSUGAR

The Dune Sequel Is Happening, but Will Zendaya Be in It? Here's the Deal

Dune, the latest sci-fi hit at the box office, has an incredible plot that already has fans eager for details about the sequel, Dune: Part 2. The cast is packed with incredible actors like Timothée Chalamet, Jason Momoa, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Oscar Isaac, and Javier Bardem. Still, a large amount of the excitement around the film focused on superstar talent Zendaya. After fans realized she only gets approximately seven minutes of screen time in the film's entirety, those who are obsessed with her (aka me — like, seriously obsessed) were left wondering: Will she be in the sequel? And if so, what type of role will she have?
MOVIES
Polygon

Who are the Bene Gesserit of Dune?

Dune is full of mysterious characters and organizations, but few are as important and secretive as the Bene Gesserit order, to which Paul’s mother Jessica belongs. While the movie reveals a few of their secrets, it doesn’t get all way into the background of the all-female sect. Thankfully, Frank Herbert’s original Dune novel has plenty of information on them, in case you want to know more about Lady Jessica and her organization of psychic space nuns who fuck.
MOVIES
Santa Fe Reporter

‘Dune’ Review

It’s interesting director Denis Villeneuve (Blade Runner 2049) had such inflammatory things to say about superhero movies lately (basically, he said they’re turning moviegoers into zombies) when his adaptation of Frank Herbert’s timelessly beloved Dune features a cast stacked with actors from such franchises. Maybe there’s something in there about eking out strong performances from performers more accustomed to simpler fare? In either event, Villeneuve’s Dune is here, and it sure is pretty.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Berg
Person
Frank Herbert
Person
Charlotte Rampling
Person
Greig Fraser
Person
Jesus
Person
Ridley Scott
Person
Denis Villeneuve
Person
Alejandro Jodorowsky
Person
Timothée Chalamet
pinalcentral.com

Dune Official Trailer

----------------- Oscar nominee Denis Villeneuve (“Arrival,” “Blade Runner 2049”) directs Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures’ “Dune,” the big-screen adaptation of Frank Herbert’s seminal bestseller of the same name. A mythic and emotionally charged hero’s journey, “Dune” tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence—a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential—only those who can conquer their fear will survive.The film stars Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet (“Call Me by Your Name,” “Little Women”), Rebecca Ferguson (“Stephen King’s Doctor Sleep,” “Mission: Impossible – Fallout”), Oscar Isaac (the “Star Wars” franchise) Oscar nominee Josh Brolin (“Milk,” “Avengers: Infinity War”), Stellan Skarsgård (HBO’s “Chernobyl,” “Avengers: Age of Ultron”), Dave Bautista (the “Guardians of the Galaxy” films, “Avengers: Endgame”), Stephen McKinley Henderson (“Fences,” “Lady Bird”), Zendaya (“Spider-Man: Homecoming,” HBO’s “Euphoria”), Chang Chen (“Mr. Long,” “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon”), David Dastmalchian (“Blade Runner 2049,” “The Dark Knight”), Sharon Duncan-Brewster (“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” Netflix’s “Sex Education”), with Oscar nominee Charlotte Rampling (“45 Years,” “Assassin’s Creed”), with Jason Momoa (“Aquaman,” HBO’s “Game of Thrones”), and Oscar winner Javier Bardem (“No Country for Old Men,” “Skyfall”). Villeneuve directed “Dune” from a screenplay he co-wrote with Jon Spaihts and Eric Roth based on the novel of the same name written by Frank Herbert. Villeneuve also produced the film with Mary Parent, Cale Boyter and Joe Caracciolo, Jr. The executive producers are Tanya Lapointe, Joshua Grode, Herbert W. Gains, Jon Spaihts, Thomas Tull, Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt and Kim Herbert. Behind the scenes, Villeneuve reteamed with two-time Oscar-nominated production designer Patrice Vermette (“Arrival,” “Sicario,” “The Young Victoria”), two-time Oscar-nominated editor Joe Walker (“Blade Runner 2049,” “Arrival,” “12 Years a Slave”), two-time Oscar-winning visual effects supervisor Paul Lambert (“First Man,” “Blade Runner 2049”), and Oscar-winning special effects supervisor Gerd Nefzer (“Blade Runner 2049”). He also collaborated for the first time with Oscar-nominated director of photography Greig Fraser (“Lion,” “Zero Dark Thirty,” “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”); three-time Oscar-nominated costume designer.
MOVIES
Den of Geek

Dune Ending Explained

This article contains major Dune spoilers. Read our spoiler-free review here. Paul Atreides has survived the fall of his father’s house. When you get right down to it, this is very much the central conflict and core narrative arc to writer-director Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, a film which waited until its opening title card to reveal that it is merely “part one” of a larger story. The film begins with Paul (Timothée Chalamet) having visions of his family’s army lying scattered and dying, and it ends with that horror coming to pass.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Dune – a beginner’s guide

Denis Villeneuve, famed director of science fiction movies Blade Runner 2049 and Arrival, has a new adaptation of Dune about to come out. Sprawling and epic, the latest attempt to bring Frank Herbert’s intergalactic war for control of the space drug Spice to the big screen in one of the year’s most highly anticipated blockbusters.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dune
Bay Weekly

Moviegoer: Dune

Frank Herbert’s sci-fi epic is a visual feast in this clever adaptation. Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet: The French Dispatch) has greatness thrust upon him by both parents. He is the son of a powerful Duke (Oscar Isaac: Scenes from a Marriage) and a mother (Rebecca Ferguson: Reminiscence) who is part of the Bene Gesserit, a feared all-female religious order with psychic powers. Though Paul knows both his parents have big plans for him, he has another vision of his destiny.
MOVIES
Cleveland Scene

The Problem With Dune

There is no problem with Dune. It's amazing. Go see it. Director Denis Villeneuve (Arrival, Blade Runner: 2049) has crafted a big, fat, nerdy sci-fi epic that's worth viewing in theaters. It opens simultaneously (today) on HBO Max, but the massive scope of the film and its attention to visual detail reward viewings in premium formats.
MOVIES
shepherdexpress.com

The Battle for the Soul of ‘Dune’

Dune has been the graveyard of filmmakers’ dreams. In the ‘70s Alejandro Jodorowsky tried but failed when the budget swelled beyond his means. David Lynch got Dune made, but his 1984 production disappointed his fans and confused multiplex audiences. Earlier this century, several prospective Dunes failed to launch. Denis Villeneuve comes to the project as the science-fiction director of the intriguing indie film Arrival (2016) followed by the bloated Blade Runner 2049 (2017). His Dune raced to the top of box office receipts on opening night, even with its simultaneous debut on HBO Max.
MOVIES
Observer

The Grand Unifying Theory That Connects ‘Dune’ & ‘Star Wars’

The fantastic worlds of Dune and Star Wars might seem entirely different from one another, but what if they were simply two sides of the same coin? When looking at the various elements that comprise both franchises—the former launching with Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel and George Lucas starting the latter in 1977—it’s easy to see how their connections could go well beyond the coincidental. Imagine, instead, if the story of Dune formed the past to the galaxy of Star Wars.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Movies
thecinemaholic.com

Where Was Dune Filmed?

Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Dune’ is an epic science fiction thriller film that revolves around Paul Atreides and his family as they enter an intergalactic war for the planet of Arrakis, also known as Dune. Based on Frank Herbert’s groundbreaking 1965 novel of the same name, ‘Dune’ is a heady mix of feudal politics, colonialism, space adventure, ecology, and religion. It is also a deep dive into humankind’s obsession with power, resources, violence, and destiny. It stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Jason Momoa, and Josh Brolin, and many others, in pivotal roles.
MOVIES
Billboard

How to Watch 'Dune'

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Jason Mamoa, Oscar Isaac and more A-list stars are coming together for the new Dune movie, which hits theaters and HBO Max on Friday (Oct. 22).
MOVIES
Wired

Dune Is an Exercise in Delayed Gratification

Read anything about Dune—or Dune itself—and you'll likely glean that it is an unwieldy beast. A novel so massive in scope it defies adaptation, yet so ornate and lyrical it pretty much taunts filmmakers and showrunners into trying. Since Frank Herbert’s book first came out in 1965, there has been a David Lynch movie based on its story, a Syfy series, and a famously ill-fated attempt by Alejandro Jodorowsky to capture its grandeur. Now, in 2021, Denis Villeneuve—one of the most respected sci-fi directors of his generation—is releasing his attempt at putting Dune on the big screen. It’s practically begging the question: Has Dune’s time finally come?
MOVIES
Houston Press

Reviews For The Easily Distracted:Dune

FEYD-RAUTHA: All I can see is an Atreides that I want to kill. Brief Plot Synopsis: Intergalactic noble house seeks to spice up its life. Rating Using Random Objects Relevant To The Film: 4 Thumpers out of 5. Tagline: "Beyond fear, destiny awaits." Better Tagline: "I don't like sand. It's...
HOUSTON, TX
Taos News

Now showing ‘Dune’

Back in 1984, director David Lynch tried and failed — by his own admission — at attempting to properly adapt acclaimed sci-fi writer Frank Herbert’s 1965 epic novel, “Dune.” In many ways it wasn’t his fault because he was not given final cut and when he was finished, his studio re-cut the film for mass appeal. Even still, his version was marred by, how to put this, a personal indulgence to inject his trademark Lynchian grotesquery.
TAOS, NM
IBTimes

'Dune 2' Is Officially Happening

Just days after the domestic release of "Dune," Legendary and Warner Bros announced on their social accounts that the current hit movie will get a sequel, "Dune 2," which is tentatively set for release on Oct. 23, 2023. The 2021 version of "Dune" is currently in theaters after opening in...
MOVIES
thesunontheweb.com

Bob at the Movies: ‘Dune’

All movies hope to be successful, but hopes are high that “Dune” will be the start of something glorious. With its sci-fi roots and sweeping production, there are no doubt those who expect the property to be the next “Star Wars.” This film is the first in a franchise that is to include at least one sequel film and a prequel TV series. I’m sure we’ll get both. The film is already doing well enough in international markets that it will probably have already turned a profit by the time this article runs. The real question is, will audiences be excited for more “Dune” after this tepid first installment?
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy