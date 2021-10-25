CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nium’s New Crypto Service and other Digital Transactions News briefs from 10/25/21

By Digital Transactions News staff
Nium Pte. Ltd., a fintech specializing in payments and card issuance for businesses, launched what it calls crypto-as-a-service technology and extended its banking-as-a-service platform to the U.S. market. The former technology supports banks that want to add services supporting...

Open Banking Is Due for Explosive Growth, Posing a Threat to Cards, a New Report Says

The rising prominence of open banking, particularly in Europe and the United States, poses a “growing threat to the dominance of cards within e-commerce,” says a report released early Monday by the United Kingdom-based firm Juniper Research. The report comes against a backdrop in which e-commerce transactions are growing fast in response to the pandemic and as fintechs and banks seek out alternatives to credit and debit cards for account-to-account payment networking.
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cloud-based expense management software maker Expensify to raise up to $242.5 million in planned IPO

Expensify Inc. , a cloud-based expense management software platform, set terms for its initial public offering on Monday, with plans to offer 9.7 million shares priced at $23 to $25 each. The company would raise $242.5 million at the top of that range at a valuation of more than $2 billion, based on the 80.9 million shares expected to be outstanding after the deal closes. The company has applied to list on Nasdaq, under the ticker "EXFY." JPMorgan, Citigroup and BofA Securities are lead underwriters in a syndicate of six banks working on the deal. Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes and working capital, with part earmarked for bonuses for staff during the fourth quarter. The company had net income of $14.7 million in the six months to end-June, up from $3.5 million in the year-earlier period. Revenue rose to $49.5 million from $25.2 million. The deal comes at a time when the Renaissance IPO ETF is up 6% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 22.6%. In its IPO filing documents, the company says it "helps the smallest to the largest businesses simplify the way they manage money."
COMMENTARY: Are You Asking the Right Questions to Decide on a Payment Operating Model?

Companies offering payment solutions generally face an important decision in their early days: settling on the right operating model. Should we function as a payment facilitator (payfac) and do everything ourselves? Should we register as an acquirer, ISO, or third-party processor? Should we handle risk and underwriting? How should we connect our technology? What is the correct customer enrollment model? How should we present or quote rates and fees?
China manufacturing warning to the world

China Manufacturing PMI 49.2 in October. China manufacturing contracts. China manufacturing, like the world over is contracting. I have made this point before, and everyone just chooses to ignore it. Very seriously, we should all be panicking. Odd words from an economist, but this is how the Great Depression started?
