Thar be trouble a brewin’: Plants that play trick or treat

Come Join Us for Halloween Fun! Registration is due Tuesday, October 26 by emailing Mary at marynowroozi@comcast.net with the number of youth(s) attending. We will comply with the state Covid Mandates at the present time on 10/31. It is likely that masks must be worn and to safely social-distance. Remember that it is still important for mask wearing to cover both your mouth and nose! Instead of letting the mask ruin the costume, let us embrace it with some creative “Power of Imagination”! Many superheroes wear masks and gloves, so maybe the youth – and even the adults, too – can make it a focal point of their costume! Looking forward to a spectacular, fun family event!

FESTIVAL ・ 10 DAYS AGO