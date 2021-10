GREENVILLE, S.C. — State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman announced Wednesday she will not run for reelection. “A strong public education system that offers every student, no matter where they live, the opportunity to be prepared for a successful and productive life is key to the future of our state, nation, and world. I have been honored to serve and devote my life to this important work first as a teacher and principal, then as a legislator, senior staff member at the Department, an education association leader, and finally as State Superintendent of Education.

