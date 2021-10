The pre-season has ended and the regular season has started. Throughout the first few games of the regular season, I have some thoughts. 1. It’s quite clear to me now that the Flames were preparing Rasmus Andersson to take over the hole that was left in the defence by the departure of Mark Giordano. And Andersson has stepped up. He pushes the boundaries of defense, he steps up for his teammates, and he sacrifices himself in front of his goalie. He’s young, strong, and has integrated himself easily into the Flames lineup since the beginning which has led to his defensive prowess. Hopefully he can keep the pace throughout this season to help the Flames work their way up the standings.

