NFL

Bears try to regoup; Matt Nagy tests positive for COVID

By ANDREW SELIGMAN AP Sports Writer
NWI.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAKE FOREST, Ill. — Bears coach Matt Nagy insisted he understands why his comments about the team's closeness and unity might ring hollow to those on the outside. A 38-3 beatdown by Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn't exactly scream togetherness. It showed just how wide the gap between...

CBS Chicago

Matt Nagy To Coach From Home During Bears Game Against 49ers

CHICAGO (CBS)– It’s still the Chris Tabor show at practice. The Bears special team’s coordinator remains in charge while Matt Nagy coaches virtually from home after testing positive for COVID-19. Both Tabor and offensive coordinator Bill Lazor say they haven’t given much thought to Nagy possibly not being there Sunday. “The idea with every player on this football team, from the quarterbacks to the defensive linemen, to the offensive linemen, to me, That’s no different. Meaning leading guys that’s not a big deal,” Tabor said. On defense, Akiem Hicks is trending towards playing after practicing again, but still no Khalil Mack because of his ailing foot and Robert Quinn, who remains on the COVID list. It’s still football at the end of the day. You know, obviously, the guys are the guys for a reason, but opportunity for somebody else to step up. Nobody’s going to feel sorry for us,” said Ogletree Reserve linebacker Caleb Johnson was activated off the COVID list, but a staff member tested positive, so the Bears remain in enhanced protocols meaning their practice schedule was adjusted and more virtual work. 
NFL
NBC Chicago

Bears' Chris Tabor Will Coach Sunday If Nagy Tests Positive

Bears' Tabor will coach Sunday if Nagy tests positive originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy announced he tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday and has been away from team practices this week at Halas Hall to prevent further outbreak. It is questionable if Nagy...
NFL
Daily Herald

Bears coach Matt Nagy to miss 49ers game because of COVID-19

Bears coach Matt Nagy will miss Sunday's game against San Francisco because of the NFL's COVID-19 protocol. The team announced Saturday that special teams coordinator Chris Tabor will serve as head coach against the 49ers. Nagy said Monday he had tested positive for COVID-19. The 43-year-old coach, who is vaccinated,...
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Bears Week 8 storylines: An offense in ruins, Larry Borom’s potential return and a mission to slow Deebo Samuel

The oddsmakers are forecasting a Chicago Bears loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at Soldier Field, a possibility that would amplify the outside worries about the franchise’s direction. Coming off their worst defeat in seven seasons last weekend in Tampa, Fla., the Bears are battling to keep the bus on the road but might have to use special teams coordinator Chris Tabor as their ...
NFL
