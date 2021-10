Fancy a laid-back adventure set in a sleepy fishing village? Moonglow Bay, out today, might be worth checking out. This ‘slice-of-life fishing RPG’ from Bunnyhug and Coatsink looks to be the perfect way to chill after a busy day at school or work. Playing as a character who sets out to fulfil their partner’s last wish to start a business, you find yourself in the once-bustling town of Moonglow Bay. Except… it’s not quite so shining anymore. The whole town is on the brink of bankruptcy; rumours of dangerous creatures lurking in the water ruined the once-lucrative fishing trade. But maybe, just maybe, your new business can breathe life back into the town.

