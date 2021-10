Weeks after last month’s intense scare regarding her health and whereabouts, Kelly Price is back to being active on social media. The esteemed singer shared an update with her fanbase via an Instagram Live on Sunday (Oct. 17). “I am wonderful. I am wonderful. I am alive. I am working my way back to full health. I am so grateful,” Price began. During the 13-minute livestream, she spoke on her current condition and what that means for her career. “I don’t know how to explain to you all what this experience has been. Contracting COVID—I had the Delta variant—it’s the sickest...

