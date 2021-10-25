Sierra Nevada Releases 2021 Celebration Fresh Hop IPA

ALAMEDA ISLAND, California – For the 2021 holidays, Northern California’s farm-to-barrel craft beer pioneers Almanac Beer Co. offer a fun and delicious way to give the craft beer enthusiast in your life a gift to remember. Almanac’s ultra-festive Holiday Advent Beer Box features twelve 16 oz. cans of beer, spanning a wide range of innovative craft beer styles including hazy IPAs, lagers, stouts, barrel-aged sours, and more. Also available for inclusion in the Holiday Beer Box is Almanac’s limited-edition release of Ugly Sweater LOVE Hazy IPA (6.1% ABV), celebrating one of the season’s favorite traditions with a wonderfully tacky holiday label. Ugly Sweater LOVE Hazy IPA is dry-hopped with Sabro, Citra, and Mosaic hops, and will surely bring a smile to beer lovers’ faces.
Comments / 0