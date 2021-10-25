CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sierra Nevada Releases 2021 Celebration Fresh Hop IPA

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast year Sierra Nevada Brewing celebrated its 40th year of brewing. Now this holiday season, the highly lauded brewery releases Celebration Fresh Hop IPA for the 40th consecutive year. And for the first time, it is available in 12oz cans!. Originally known as Celebration Ale, the label and name...

Only In Montana

This Tiny Montana Town Is A Dream Destination For Foodies And Whiskey Lovers

For most Montanans, Coram is a place they drive by on their way to the heart of Glacier National Park — if they’ve even heard of it at all. With a population of less than 500, it’s the definition of a tiny town. And while you might not think of it as a destination, if you love fantastic food and locally produced whiskey, you might want to spend some time there before your next trip to Glacier or Flathead Lake.
MONTANA STATE
Brewbound.com

Almanac Beer Releases Holiday Advent Craft Beer Box and Ugly Sweater LOVE Hazy IPA

ALAMEDA ISLAND, California – For the 2021 holidays, Northern California’s farm-to-barrel craft beer pioneers Almanac Beer Co. offer a fun and delicious way to give the craft beer enthusiast in your life a gift to remember. Almanac’s ultra-festive Holiday Advent Beer Box features twelve 16 oz. cans of beer, spanning a wide range of innovative craft beer styles including hazy IPAs, lagers, stouts, barrel-aged sours, and more. Also available for inclusion in the Holiday Beer Box is Almanac’s limited-edition release of Ugly Sweater LOVE Hazy IPA (6.1% ABV), celebrating one of the season’s favorite traditions with a wonderfully tacky holiday label. Ugly Sweater LOVE Hazy IPA is dry-hopped with Sabro, Citra, and Mosaic hops, and will surely bring a smile to beer lovers’ faces.
DRINKS
newschoolbeer.com

Oregon Beer Awards Fresh Hop Competition Winners

The 6th annual 2022 Oregon Beer Awards Fresh Hop competition was held last Saturday, October 16th and it was the largest one to date. So large that it actually eclipsed even the recent Great American Beer Festival 2021 Fresh Hop competition by more than 40 beers. Nine beers won either gold, silver or bronze in three different fresh hopped categories, winners and analysis on this years stats reveal some of the more interesting developments for these awards which will be handed out at the ceremony in 2022.
OREGON STATE
Times Union

Table Hopping celebrates 15th anniversary

At 2:15 p.m. Oct. 19, 2006 — 15 years ago today — the first post on the new Table Hopping blog on timesunion.com appeared, under the headline "Open for business." It promised short, newsy items, which have proven to be the majority of the nearly 20,000 posts I've written over the years, from restaurant openings and closings to chef changes and special meals; regular where-I'm-dining roundups and sneak peeks at places too new to be eligible for full reviews; thematic/trend columns; miscellaneous food-world news and musings, from book recommendations and giveaways to occasional dispatches from my own culinary efforts and dining while traveling; and reader tips/feedback/discussion/questions.
RESTAURANTS
americancraftbeer.com

Beer Alert: Black Tuesday Stouts And Fresh Hop Ales

October is waning with winter to come, and American craft brewers are addressing the changing seasons with more exciting offerings you’re gonna want have around. Black Tuesday Is ON! (Orange County, CA) – On October 26 The Bruery is hosting the bi-coastal release of Black Tuesday (California and DC), its most infamous and highly anticipated beer.
DRINKS
brewpublic.com

AleSmith Brewing Company and Beachwood Brewing Collaborate on Tower of Flower IPA

One of Southern California’s long-standing brewers, AleSmith Brewing Company partners with Beachwood Brewing on Tower of Flower IPA. This new delightful double dry-hopped West Coast-Style IPA is bursting with hoppy tropical citrus aromas and flavors. “We love partnering with breweries that enjoy the process of brewing as much as we...
DRINKS
brewpublic.com

Whiskey Wednesday – High West American Prairie Bourbon

In creating its American Prairie Bourbon, High West Distillery & Saloon partnered with the American Prairie Reserve. Beyond enjoying this bourbon, it is also produced to raise awareness and funds for American Prairie Foundation and its wildlife reserve located in northeastern Montana. High West has been garnering a reputation of...
DRINKS
Brewbound.com

Green Man Brewery Releases Second LUV ALL IPA

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina – We’re excited to share that Green Man Brewery just introduced their second rendition of LUV ALL, an India pale ale that is sure to be adored not only for the way it will thrill your tastebuds, but because of the impactful meaning behind it. All profits from the sale of this beer will be donated to Blue Ridge Pride (BRP), an Asheville based organization that supports Western North Carolina’s LGBTQIA+ and allied communities by promoting equality, safety and quality of life through advocacy, celebration, education and service.
ASHEVILLE, NC
newschoolbeer.com

Bend Brewing releases Sno’d In Winter IPA and Waist Deep Winter Ale

The latest from Bend, Oregon’s Bend Brewing Company is Sno’d In Winter IPA and Waist Deep Winter Ale. As we enter the holiday season winter warmers are beginning to flood the market, and in Oregon they tend to be slightly malty but just as hoppy. Bend Brewing is hitting both types of winter seasonal and releasing both in 16 oz cans available via Point Blank Distributing and Bigfoot Beverage.
BEND, OR
brewpublic.com

Ferment Brewing releases Bright West IPA and Helles Bock

Ferment Brewing Co. has released and packaged two beers as part of the brewery’s Top & Bottom Ferment Series. This series features two limited released beers that explore hops, malt and yeast, and are released in tandem with each other. One of which is a top fermenting ale and the other is a bottom fermenting lager.
DRINKS
brewpublic.com

Hopworks Urban Brewery Releases Grizzly Snacks Berry Sour

The trend of brewing kettle sour beers continues as Hopworks Urban Brewery (HUB) returns with Grizzly Snacks Berry Sour. Now for the second year, this kettle sour beer brewed with marionberries, blackberries, and raspberries is once again packaged in 16oz cans. “Just as our bear friends begin the descent into...
PORTLAND, OR
brewpublic.com

Left Hand Adds S’mores Milk Stout & Black Forest Nitro to Its Stout Lineup

LONGMONT, Colo. – Left Hand Brewing Company, renowned for their stouts and leaders in Nitro technology, is going “All Out for Stout” this season with three new releases. The independent craft brewery is releasing two stout seasonals for a limited time, S’mores Milk Stout and Black Forest Nitro Cherry Chocolate Stout. After a wildly successful debut in 2020, Left Hand is also bringing back The Milk Box variety pack with a brand-new lineup of four different milk stouts. To celebrate these new brands, Left Hand is giving away custom-designed Meier snowboards to four lucky sweepstakes winners.
DRINKS
brewpublic.com

Fred Minnick’s 2021 Repeal Day Expo Returns Virtually in December

Celebrating the 88th anniversary of the end of prohibition, Fred Minnick returns with his 2021 Repeal Day Expo. This virtual conference that features many prominent spirits industry experts will take place from December 4 – 5, 2021 via Degy World and live panels streaming on Minnick’s YouTube Channel. “We continue...
VIRTUAL REALITY
Only In Oregon

Super Joy Coffee Lab Is Brewing Up Delicious Chinese Coffee Right Here In Oregon

The Pacific Northwest is known for its next-level coffee game. Oregon, especially, is full of the most amazing coffee roasters, local coffee shops (and shacks!), and one-of-a-kind cafes. So when we say we’ve discovered a wholly unique, must-visit coffee shop in Oregon, we mean it. This is the magic of Super Joy Coffee Lab, a Chinese-owned coffee shop in Portland, Oregon, that’s on a mission to share China’s coffee with the world.
OREGON STATE
brewpublic.com

Celebrate the Holiday Season with Crangerine Cider from Portland Cider Co.

As the holiday season is approaching, Portland Cider Company returns with its popular Crangerine Cider. This festive cider is a blend of traditional winter fruits that compliments any holiday meal. When Crangerine was originally launched two years ago, it was the first release of Portland Cider Co.’s Small Batch Series....
PORTLAND, OR
Greyson F

Local Favorite Restaurant Closing

Grab your food while you still can.Jed Owen/Unsplash. It’s been an uphill battle for restaurants throughout the Valley for nearly two years now. First came the forced shutdown for COVID-19, the delayed returns, and now there are staffing woes and product shortages. All of it adds up to extreme trouble for restaurants trying to simply tread and keep their heads above water. For one local favorite in Tempe, it looks like everything has finally caught up with them.
TEMPE, AZ
EatThis

This Restaurant Chain Is Closing Following Food Sourcing Scandal

The restaurant industry is a notoriously difficult one to make a living in. Customers can be fickle, profit margins are frequently razor thin, and a single bad review can lead to a sudden backlash against even the most popular eateries. Unfortunately, one restaurant chain is experiencing just how tough the...
RESTAURANTS

