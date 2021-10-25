CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
There’s is No Mr. Facebook – DTNS 4138

Cover picture for the articleWe examine the policy and management decisions revealed in documents released by Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen. Mastercard announced a deal with the cryptocurrency firm Bakkt to provide crypto options for merchants and banks on its payment network....

dailytechnewsshow.com

Blockchain In Journalism – DTNS 4136

A startup called Spotz.ai will use computer vision and machine learning to solve the random ad problem that plagues services that stream movies and video content without natural commercial ad breaks. Sam Altman the CEO of OpenAI is starting a cryptocurrency called Worldcoin that will issue free cryptocurrency if you can verify your account with an iris scan with a little metal ball they send you. The Associated Press will use the Ethereum-based Chainlink Labs smart contracts system to automate its news data distribution and ensure content integrity.
dailytechnewsshow.com

Documents Show Facebook’s Struggles Recruiting Younger Users – DTH

Internal Facebook documents filed with the SEC details the company’s struggles recruiting younger users, Hertz buys 100,000 Teslas, and Microsoft finds the Nobelium threat group is still causing problems. Please SUBSCRIBE HERE. You can get an ad-free feed of Daily Tech Headlines for $3 a month here. A special thanks...
dailytechnewsshow.com

MacBook Pro to the M1 Max – DTNS 4133

Apple reveals two new M1 chips; the M1 Pro and M1 Max. See how these new SoC processors stack up to the original M1 and the new MacBooks models that will feature them. Starring Tom Merritt, Rich Stroffolino, Terrance Gaines, Nica Montford, Roger Chang, Joe, Amos. Multiple versions (ogg, video...
Person
Martin Bell
Person
Tom Merritt
dailytechnewsshow.com

Facebook Wants a Name Other Than Defendant – DTNS 4135

The Verge’s sources say Facebook plans to announce a company name change next week. Alphabet’s Wing company has expanded its drone delivery business into Texas. Finally we give details into this week’s Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event. Starring Tom Merritt, Scott Johnson, Roger Chang, Joe, Amos. Multiple versions (ogg, video etc.)...
dailytechnewsshow.com

We’re In the Thick of this Chip Mess – DTNS 4137

We examine the long and short term prospects for Intel after their recent financial statements. NFTs go pop culture. Wired’s Brian Barrett has an article called “I Used Facebook Without the Algorithm, and You Can Too”. We examine how effective Barrett’s tips are. Starring Tom Merritt, Chris Ashley, Len Peralta,...
dailytechnewsshow.com

Pixel 6 Perfect? – DTNS 4139

We get a first-hand review of Android 12 and Google’s new Pixel 6 Pro smartphone. Amazon is building a new app codenamed “Project Mic”. It would let anyone make and distribute a live radio show, including music pulled from Amazon’s catalog. Lennar Corporation is partnering with a startup called Icon to build a community of 100 3D-printed homes near Austin, Texas.
dailytechnewsshow.com

YouTube rolls out a “New to you” discovery tab – DTH

YouTube rolls out a “New to you” discovery tab, Amazon is building a live audio app codenamed “Project Mic”, and Adobe builds a Content Credentials tool into Photoshop for NFTs. Please SUBSCRIBE HERE. You can get an ad-free feed of Daily Tech Headlines for $3 a month here. A special...
dailytechnewsshow.com

Intel counts its Ps and Es – DTNS 4140

Intel announces Alderlake processors releasing this year, Casey Newton suggests more context is needed regarding the Facebook Papers released by Francis Haugen, and Adobe Max has released detailed on new AI powered features for video. Starring Tom Merritt, Scott Johnson, Roger Chang, Joe, Amos. Follow us on Twitter Instgram YouTube...
dailytechnewsshow.com

Week in Review for the Week of 10/25/21 – DTH

Facebook’s corporate entity is now called Meta, Amazon is building a live audio app codenamed “Project Mic”, and Hertz buys 100,000 Teslas. You can get an ad-free feed of Daily Tech Headlines for $3 a month here. A special thanks to all our supporters–without you, none of this would be...
dailytechnewsshow.com

Into the Metaverse – DTNS 4142

We examine all the press analysis on Facebook’s name change to Meta. We get some interesting insights from WSJ’s Joanna Stern interviews with Apple executives on design choices for the new MacBook Pro. And we speculate why Microsoft has acquired a content moderation company called Two Hat. Starring Tom Merritt,...
COMPUTERS
