Science

Optimization of basis functions for the multi-configuration mixing using the Replica Exchange Monte-Carlo method and its application to $^{12}$C

By Takatoshi Ichikawa, Naoyuki Itagaki
arxiv.org
 8 days ago

To calculate excited states in quantum many-body systems, multi-configuration mixing has often been employed. However, it has been still unclear how to choose important Slater determinants from a huge model space. We propose a novel efficient method as the Replica Exchange Monte-Carlo (RXMC) method to sample important Slater determinants and optimize...

arxiv.org

arxiv.org

Shear banding instability in \remove{high entropy} multi-component metallic glasses: Interplay of composition and short-range order}

The shear-banding instability in quasi-statically driven bulk metallic glasses emerges from collective dynamics, mediated by shear transformation zones and associated non-local elastic interactions. It is also phenomenologically known that sharp structural features of shear bands are typically correlated to the sharpness of the plastic yielding transition, being predominant in commonly studied alloys composed of multiple different elements, that have very different atomic radii. However, in the opposite limit \remove{of high-entropy multicomponent alloys,} where elements' radii are relatively similar, plastic yielding of bulk metallic glasses is highly dependent on compositional and ordering features. In particular, a known mechanism at play involves the formation of short-range order dominated by icosahedra-based clusters. Here, we report on atomistic simulations of multi-component metallic glasses with different chemical compositions showing that the degree of strain localization is largely controlled by the interplay between composition-driven icosahedra-ordering and collectively-driven shear transformation zones. By altering compositions, strain localization ranges from diffuse homogenized patterns to singular crack-like features. We quantify the dynamical yielding transition by measuring the atoms' susceptibility to plastic rearrangements, strongly correlated to the local atomic structure. We find that the abundance of short-range ordering of icosahedra within rearranging zones increases glassy materials' capacity to delocalize strain. The kind of plastic yielding can be often qualitatively inferred by the commonly used compositional descriptor that characterizes element associations, the misfit parameter $\delta_a$, and also by uncommon ones, such as shear-band width and shear-band dynamics' correlation parameters.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Structure and magnetic studies of geometrically frustrated disordered pyrochlores A$_{2}$Zr$_{2}$O$_{7}$: (A = Eu, Gd, Er)

The spin ice system Dy$_{2}$Ti$_{2}$O$_{7}$ exhibits strong frequency-dependent spin-freezing at $\sim$ 16 K temperature. Although it has been a matter of discussion for years, the origin of this unusual spin freezing is still unknown. The replacement of Ti with isovalent Zr leads to the dynamic magnetic ground state at low temperatures in Dy$_{2}$Zr$_{2}$O$_{7}$ and prevents the formation of high-temperature spin freezing. Interestingly the high-temperature spin freezing re-emerges in the presence of the magnetic field. In this direction, we have studied a series of disordered pyrochlore oxides A$_{2}$Zr$_{2}$O$_{7}$ (A = Eu, Gd, Er) and compared their crystal structure, magnetic, and heat capacity behavior with that of Dy$_{2}$Zr$_{2}$O$_{7}$ and Ho$_{2}$Zr$_{2}$O$_{7}$ systems. Our study shows that depending on the disordered parameter, the spin-freezing behavior can be retained by slowing down the spin dynamic with a suitable choice of the magnetic field. We observe that unlike titanates, modification at the rare earth site does not make considerable change in the magnetic ground state of these zirconates compounds.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A Reparameterized Density Functional Tight-Binding Method for Engineering phase-stable CsPbX\textsubscript{3} Perovskites

Halide perovskites are a promising class of materials for optoelectronic applications, due to their excellent optoelectronic performance. However, they suffer several dynamical degradation problems, the characterization of which is challenging in experiments. Atomic scale simulations can provide valuable insights, however, the high computational cost of traditional quantum mechanical methods such as DFT makes it difficult to model dynamical processes in large perovskite systems. In this work, we present a re-parameterized GFN1-xTB method for the accurate description of structural and dynamical properties of CsPbBr\textsubscript{3}, CsPbI\textsubscript{3}, and CsPb(I\textsubscript{1-x}Br\textsubscript{x})\textsubscript{3}. Our molecular dynamics simulations show that the phase stability is strongly correlated to the displacement of ions in the perovskites. In the low temperature orthorhombic phase, the directional movement of the Cs cations decreases contact with the surrounding halides, initiating a transition to the non-perovskite phase. However, this loss of contact can be compensated by increased halide displacement, once enough thermal energy is available, resulting in a transition to the tetragonal or cubic phases. Furthermore, we find the mixing of halides increase halide displacement over a significant range of temperatures, resulting in lower phase transition temperatures and therefore improved phase stability.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Nested $\hat R$: Assessing Convergence for Markov chain Monte Carlo when using many short chains

When using Markov chain Monte Carlo (MCMC) algorithms, we can increase the number of samples either by running longer chains or by running more chains. Practitioners often prefer the first approach because chains need an initial ``warmup'' phase to forget their initial states; the number of operations needed for warmup is constant with respect to chain length but increases linearly with the number of chains. However, highly parallel hardware accelerators such as GPUs may allow us to run many chains in parallel almost as quickly as a single chain. This makes it more attractive to run many chains with a short sampling phase. Unfortunately, existing diagnostics are not designed for the ``many short chains'' regime. This is notably the case for the popular $\hat R$ statistic which claims convergence only if the effective sample size \textit{per chain} is sufficiently large. We present $\mathfrak n\hat R$, a generalization of $\hat R$, which does not conflate short chains and poor mixing, and offers a useful diagnostic provided we run enough chains and meet certain initialization conditions. We define what constitutes a proper warmup in the many-chains regime and recommend a threshold for $\mathfrak n \hat R$. Furthermore we use $\mathfrak n \hat R$ to construct a warmup scheme with an adaptive length, allowing users to avoid running their MCMC algorithms longer than necessary.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

PROMPT: Parallel Iterative Algorithm for $\ell_{p}$ norm linear regression via Majorization Minimization with an application to semi-supervised graph learning

In this paper, we consider the problem of $\ell_{p}$ norm linear regression, which has several applications such as in sparse recovery, data clustering, and semi-supervised learning. The problem, even though convex, does not enjoy a closed-form solution. The state-of-the-art algorithms are iterative but suffer from convergence issues, i.e., they either diverge for p>3 or the convergence to the optimal solution is sensitive to the initialization of the algorithm. Also, these algorithms are not generalizable to every possible value of $p$. In this paper, we propose an iterative algorithm : Parallel IteRative AlgOrithM for $\ell_{P}$ norm regression via MajorizaTion Minimization (PROMPT) based on the principle of Majorization Minimization and prove that the proposed algorithm is monotonic and converges to the optimal solution of the problem for any value of $p$. The proposed algorithm can also parallelly update each element of the regression variable, which helps to handle large scale data efficiently, a common scenario in this era of data explosion. Subsequently, we show that the proposed algorithm can also be applied for the graph based semi-supervised learning problem. We show through numerical simulations that the proposed algorithm converges to the optimal solution for any random initialization and also performs better than the state-of-the-art algorithms in terms of speed of convergence. We also evaluate the performance of the proposed algorithm using simulated and real data for the graph based semi-supervised learning problem.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

An investigation of ${\cal PT}$-symmetry breaking in tight-binding chains

We consider non-Hermitian ${\cal PT}$-symmetric tight-binding chains where gain/loss optical potentials of equal magnitudes $\pm{\rm i}\gamma$ are arbitrarily distributed over all sites. The main focus is on the threshold $\gamma_c$ beyond which ${\cal PT}$-symmetry is broken. This threshold generically falls off as a power of the chain length, whose exponent depends on the configuration of optical potentials, ranging between 1 (for balanced periodic chains) and 2 (for unbalanced periodic chains, where each half of the chain experiences a non-zero mean potential). For random sequences of optical potentials with zero average and finite variance, the threshold is itself a random variable, whose mean value decays with exponent 3/2 and whose fluctuations have a universal distribution. The chains yielding the most robust ${\cal PT}$-symmetric phase, i.e., the highest threshold at fixed chain length, are obtained by exact enumeration up to 48 sites. This optimal threshold exhibits an irregular dependence on the chain length, presumably decaying asymptotically with exponent 1, up to logarithmic corrections.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Hunting for the heavy quark spin symmetry partner of $Z_{cs}$

The discovery of a charged strange hidden-charm state $Z_{cs}$(3985) implies another higher $Z^*_{cs}$ state coupling to $\bar{D}_s^{*-}D^{*0} + c.c$ under the heavy quark spin symmetry. In this paper we discuss a possible hunt for it with data taken at existing facilities. We point out a hint for $Z^*_{cs}$ in the data of $\bar{B}_s^0 \to J/\psi K^- K^+$ at LHCb, though weak, in line with the production mechanism of pentaquark $P_c$. We also study the triangular singularity which would possibly enhance the production of $Z^*_{cs}$ in electron-positron collision. Surprisingly, the production rate of $Z^*_{cs}$ is expected to be maximum at the $e^+ e^-$ center of mass energy of 4.648 GeV, which is lower than 4.681 GeV for $Z_{cs}$ due to the inverted coupling hierarchy of $D_{s1} \bar D K$ and $D_{s2} \bar D^* K$ in the triangle diagrams. Their bottom analogue under heavy quark flavor symmetry is also discussed. Our theoretical analysis would confront with future experiment of LHCb, BESIII, and Bell II.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Large change of interlayer vibrational coupling with stacking in Mo$_{1-x}$W$_{x}$Te$_{2}$

Stacking variations in quasi-2D materials can have an important influence on material properties, such as changing the topology of the band structure. Unfortunately, the weakness of van der Waals interactions makes it difficult to compute the stacking dependence of properties, and even in a material as simple as graphite the stacking energetics remain unclear. Mo$_{1-x}$W$_{x}$Te$_{2}$ is a material in which three differently-stacked phases are conveniently accessible by temperature changes: $1T^{\prime}$, $T^*_d$, and the reported Weyl semimetal phase $T_d$. The transitions proceed via layer sliding, and the corresponding interlayer shear mode (ISM) is relevant not just for the stacking energetics, but for understanding the relationship between the Weyl physics and structural changes. However, the interlayer interactions of Mo$_{1-x}$W$_{x}$Te$_{2}$ are not well understood, with wide variation in computed properties. We report inelastic neutron scattering of the ISM in a Mo$_{0.91}$W$_{0.09}$Te$_{2}$ crystal. The ISM energies are generally consistent with the linear chain model (LCM), as expected given the weak interlayer interaction, though there are some discrepancies from predicted intensities. However, the interlayer force constants $K_x$ in the $T^*_d$ and $1T^{\prime}$ phases are substantially weaker than that of $T_d$, at 76(3)% and 83(3)%, respectively. Considering that the relative positioning of atoms in neighboring layers is approximately the same regardless of overall stacking, our results suggest that longer-range influences, such as stacking-induced band structure changes, may be responsible for the substantial change in the interlayer vibrational coupling. These findings should elucidate the stacking energetics of Mo$_{1-x}$W$_{x}$Te$_{2}$ and other van der Waals layered materials.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Optimal solutions to quantum annealing using two independent control functions

We investigate the quantum computing paradigm consisted of obtaining a target state that encodes the solution of a certain computational task by evolving the system with a combination of the problem-Hamiltonian and the driving-Hamiltonian. We analyze this paradigm in the light of Optimal Control Theory considering each Hamiltonian modulated by an independent control function. In the case of short evolution times and bounded controls, we analytically demonstrate that an optimal solution consists of both controls tuned at their upper bound for the whole evolution time. This optimal solution is appealing because of its simplicity and experimental feasibility. To numerically solve the control problem, we propose the use of a quantum optimal control technique adapted to limit the amplitude of the controls. As an application, we consider a teleportation protocol and compare the fidelity of the teleported state obtained for the two-control functions with the usual single-control function scheme and with the quantum approximate optimization algorithm (QAOA). We also investigate the energetic cost and the robustness against systematic errors in the teleportation protocol, considering different time evolution schemes. We show that the scheme with two-control functions yields a higher fidelity than the other schemes for the same evolution time.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Hamiltonian Monte Carlo with Asymmetrical Momentum Distributions

Existing rigorous convergence guarantees for the Hamiltonian Monte Carlo (HMC) algorithm use Gaussian auxiliary momentum variables, which are crucially symmetrically distributed. We present a novel convergence analysis for HMC utilizing new analytic and probabilistic arguments. The convergence is rigorously established under significantly weaker conditions, which among others allow for general...
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Large eddy simulation and low-order modelling of azimuthal thermoacoustic instability in a gas turbine model annular combustor

Self-excited spinning mode azimuthal instability in an annular combustor with non-swirling flow is investigated using large eddy simulation (LES). Compressible Navier-Stoke equations are solved with a flamelet combustion model to describe the subgrid chemistry$-$turbulence interactions. Two flamelet models, with and without heat loss effects, are compared to elucidate the non-adiabatic wall effects on the thermoacoustic instability. The azimuthal modes are captured well by both models with only marginal differences in the computed frequencies and amplitudes. By comparing with the experimental measurements, the frequencies given by the LES are approximately 10\% higher and the amplitudes are well predicted. Further analysis of the experimental and LES data shows a similar dominant anti-clockwise spinning mode, under which a good agreement is observed for the phase-averaged heat release rate fluctuations. Dynamic mode decomposition (DMD) is applied to shed more light on this spinning mode. The LES and experimental DMD modes reconstructed for their azimuthal mode frequencies agree very well for the heat release fluctuations. The DMD mode structure for the acoustic pressure from the LES shows a considerable non-zero profile at the combustor outlet, which could be essential for azimuthal modes to establish in this annular combustor. Finally, a low-order modelling study was conducted using an acoustic network combined with the flame transfer function extracted from LES. The results show that the dominant mode is associated with the plenum showing a first longitudinal and azimuthal mixed mode structure. By tuning the plenum length to match the effective volume, the predicted frequency becomes very close to the measured value.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Extreme Ultraviolet-Excited Time-Resolved Luminescence Spectroscopy Using an Ultrafast Table-Top High-Harmonic Generation Source

M. van der Geest, N. Sadegh, T.M. Meerwijk, E.I. Wooning, L. Wu, R. Bloem, S. Castellanos Ortega, A.M. Brouwer, P.M. Kraus. We present a table-top extreme ultraviolet (XUV) beamline for measuring time- and frequency-resolved XUV excited optical luminescence (XEOL) with additional femtosecond-resolution XUV transient absorption spectroscopy functionality. XUV pulses are generated via high-harmonic generation using a near-infrared pulse in a noble gas medium, and focused to excite luminescence from a solid sample. The luminescence is collimated and guided into a streak camera, where its spectral components are temporally resolved with picosecond temporal resolution. We time-resolve XUV excited luminescence and compare the results to luminescence decays excited at longer wavelengths for three different materials : (i) sodium salicylate, an often used XUV scintillator, (ii) fluorescent labeling molecule 4-carbazole benzoic acid (CB), and (iii) a zirconium metal oxo-cluster labeled with CB, which is a photoresist candidate for extreme-ultraviolet lithography. Our results establish time-resolved XEOL as a new technique to measure transient XUV-driven phenomena in solid-state samples, and identify decay mechanisms of molecules following XUV and soft-X-ray excitation.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Lefschetz Thimble Quantum Monte Carlo for Spin Systems

Monte Carlo simulations are often useful tools for modeling quantum systems, but in some cases they suffer from a sign problem, which manifests as an oscillating phase attached to the probabilities being sampled. This sign problem generally leads to an exponential slow down in the time taken by a Monte Carlo algorithm to reach any given level of accuracy, and it has been shown that completely solving the sign problem for an arbitrary quantum system is NP-hard. However, a variety of techniques exist for mitigating the sign problem in specific cases; in particular, the technique of deforming the Monte Carlo simulation's plane of integration onto Lefschetz thimbles (that is, complex hypersurfaces of stationary phase) has seen success for many problems of interest in the context of quantum field theories. We extend this methodology to discrete spin systems by utilizing spin coherent state path integrals to re-express the spin system's partition function in terms of continuous variables. This translation to continuous variables introduces additional challenges into the Lefschetz thimble method, which we address. We show that these techniques do indeed work to lessen the sign problem on some simple spin systems.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

A multi-task learning-based optimization approach for finding diverse sets of material microstructures with desired properties and its application to texture optimization

The optimization along the chain processing-structure-properties-performance is one of the core objectives in data-driven materials science. In this sense, processes are supposed to manufacture workpieces with targeted material microstructures. These microstructures are defined by the material properties of interest and identifying them is a question of materials design. In the present paper, we addresse this issue and introduce a generic multi-task learning-based optimization approach. The approach enables the identification of sets of highly diverse microstructures for given desired properties and corresponding tolerances. Basically, the approach consists of an optimization algorithm that interacts with a machine learning model that combines multi-task learning with siamese neural networks. The resulting model (1) relates microstructures and properties, (2) estimates the likelihood of a microstructure of being producible, and (3) performs a distance preserving microstructure feature extraction in order to generate a lower dimensional latent feature space to enable efficient optimization. The proposed approach is applied on a crystallographic texture optimization problem for rolled steel sheets given desired properties.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Finite size spectrum of the staggered six-vertex model with $U_q(\mathfrak{sl}(2))$-invariant boundary conditions

The finite size spectrum of the critical $\mathbb{Z}_2$-staggered spin-$1/2$ XXZ model with quantum group invariant boundary conditions is studied. For a particular (self-dual) choice of the staggering the spectrum of conformal weights of this model has been recently been shown to have a continuous component, similar as in the model with periodic boundary conditions whose continuum limit has been found to be described in terms of the non-compact $SU(2,\mathbb{R})/U(1)$ Euclidean black hole conformal field theory (CFT). Here we show that the same is true for a range of the staggering parameter. In addition we find that levels from the discrete part of the spectrum of this CFT emerge as the anisotropy is varied. The finite size amplitudes of both the continuous and the discrete levels are related to the corresponding eigenvalues of a quasi-momentum operator which commutes with the Hamiltonian and the transfer matrix of the model.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Efficient and Robust Mixed-Integer Optimization Methods for Training Binarized Deep Neural Networks

Compared to classical deep neural networks its binarized versions can be useful for applications on resource-limited devices due to their reduction in memory consumption and computational demands. In this work we study deep neural networks with binary activation functions and continuous or integer weights (BDNN). We show that the BDNN can be reformulated as a mixed-integer linear program with bounded weight space which can be solved to global optimality by classical mixed-integer programming solvers. Additionally, a local search heuristic is presented to calculate locally optimal networks. Furthermore to improve efficiency we present an iterative data-splitting heuristic which iteratively splits the training set into smaller subsets by using the k-mean method. Afterwards all data points in a given subset are forced to follow the same activation pattern, which leads to a much smaller number of integer variables in the mixed-integer programming formulation and therefore to computational improvements. Finally for the first time a robust model is presented which enforces robustness of the BDNN during training. All methods are tested on random and real datasets and our results indicate that all models can often compete with or even outperform classical DNNs on small network architectures confirming the viability for applications having restricted memory or computing power.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

On the Chabauty space of $\textrm{PSL}_2(\mathbb{R})$, I: lattices and grafting

This is the first of two papers on the global topology of the space $\textrm{Sub}(G)$ of all closed subgroups of $G=\textrm{PSL}_2(\mathbb{R})$, equipped with the Chabauty topology. In this paper, we study the spaces of lattices and elementary subgroups of $G$, and prove a continuity result for conformal grafting of (possibly infinite type) vectored orbifolds that will be useful in both papers.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Low-symmetry non-local transport in microstructured squares of delafossite metals

Philippa H. McGuinness, Elina Zhakina, Markus König, Maja D. Bachmann, Carsten Putzke, Philip J.W. Moll, Seunghyun Khim, Andrew P. Mackenzie. Intense work studying the ballistic regime of electron transport in two dimensional systems based on semiconductors and graphene had been thought to have established most of the key experimental facts of the field. In recent years, however, new forms of ballistic transport have become accessible in the quasi-two-dimensional delafossite metals, whose Fermi wavelength is a factor of 100 shorter than those typically studied in the previous work, and whose Fermi surfaces are nearly hexagonal in shape, and therefore strongly faceted. This has some profound consequences for results obtained from the classic ballistic transport experiment of studying bend and Hall resistances in mesoscopic squares fabricated from delafossite single crystals. We observe pronounced anisotropies in bend resistances and even a Hall voltage that is strongly asymmetric in magnetic field. Although some of our observations are non-intuitive at first sight, we show that they can be understood within a non-local Landauer-Büttiker analysis tailored to the symmetries of the square/hexagonal geometries of our combined device/Fermi surface system. Signatures of non-local transport can be resolved for squares of linear dimension of nearly 100 $\mu$m, approximately a factor of 15 larger than the bulk mean free path of the crystal from which the device was fabricated.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Solving the three-dimensional Skyrme Hartree-Fock-Bogoliubov problem using the mixed-basis method

Background: The symmetry-unrestricted Hartree-Fock-Bogoliubov (HFB) simulation is important for describing various quantum many-body systems. However, the HFB problem in Cartesian coordinate space is numerically challenging. Purpose: For describing ground states without imposing axial symmetry and looking ahead to future extension for dynamics with full time dependence, we present a numerically...
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Manipulating strong coupling between exciton and quasi-bound states in the continuum resonance via generalized temporal coupled mode theory

Strong coupling exhibits unique ability to preserve quantum sates between light and matter, which is essential for the development of quantum information technology. To explore the physical mechanism behind this phenomenon, we employ the tight-binding model for expanding the temporal coupled-mode theory, with the absorption spectrum formula of coupled system directly obtained in an analytical way. It reveals all the physical meaning of parameters defined in our theory, and shows how to tailor lineshapes of the coupled systems. Here, we set an example to manipulate the strong coupling in a hybrid structure composed of excitons in monolayer WS$_2$ and quasi-bound states in the continuum (quasi-BIC) supported by the titanium dioxide (TiO$_2$) nanodisks. The simulated results show that a clear spectral splitting appeared in the absorption curve, which can be controlled by adjusting the asymmetric parameter of the nanodisk metasurfaces and well fitted through our theoretical predictions. Our work not only gives a more comprehensive understanding of such coupled systems, but also offers a promising strategy in controlling the strong light-matter coupling to meet diversified application requests.
PHYSICS

