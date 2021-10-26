Saudi Crown Prince Suggested Killing King Abdullah, Ex-Official Says

Much of the world was horrified when Saudi Arabia sent a hit squad to Turkey to murder Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi. Tonight, the man you are about to meet says a second Saudi assassination team was sent to kill him in Canada. Saad Aljabri was number two in Saudi intelligence and he was among the best friends America had against terrorism. Now Saad is asking America's help. Truth is hard to triangulate among spies, despots and the Middle East. You're going to hear that Saad Aljabri may not be spotless. But as a spymaster, Saad says he has one more favor for America—a warning about a prince with the power to trouble the world.

