Accidents

One injured in semi crash

By Michael Ullery
miamivalleytoday.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBROWN TOWNSHIP — One man was injured in a crash of a semi-tractor trailer on Monday. Fletcher Fire Department, along with fire and medic units from Johnson-St. Paris, and mutual aide from Piqua Fire Department...

ozarkradionews.com

Mountain View woman injured in one-vehicle crash Monday

Willow Springs, MO – A Mountain View woman was injured in a one-vehicle crash near Willow Springs on Monday afternoon. The accident occurred on County Road 5800, one mile west of Willow Springs at 2:17 p.m. A westbound 1999 Chevy Venture driven by Hellen Reihm, 76 of Mountain View, traveled...
WILLOW SPRINGS, MO
wrtv.com

One dead, three injured after crash on I-74 in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY — The Shelby County Sheriff's Office said one person has died after a crash on Interstate 74 westbound Sunday afternoon. A semi-truck driver, a 59-year-old, of Fairfield, Ohio, struck a vehicle near the 120-mile marker in stopped and slowed traffic, according to a press release from the sheriff's office. In total, one semi-tractor trailer and three passenger vehicles were involved.
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
harborcountry-news.com

Baroda Township crash leaves one dead, another seriously injured

BARODA — One man died and another was seriously injured in an Oct. 22 crash on Cleveland Avenue in Baroda Township. Baroda-Lake Township Police Chief Shawn Martin said Wayne Hamilton, 66, of Buchanan, died at the scene of the 4:15 p.m. crash and Jeremy Ott, 39, of Berrien Springs, was taken to the hospital by Medic 1 in serious condition.
BARODA, MI
heysocal.com

Multi-vehicle crash in Woodland Hills leaves one injured

A multi-vehicle crash left one person injured and prompted the closure Friday of the southbound Ventura (101) Freeway in the Woodland Hills area, authorities said. The crash was reported near Valley Circle Boulevard about 4:40 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. The injured person was taken to a hospital.
ACCIDENTS
NBC12

One killed, three seriously injured in crash on I-95 in Spotsylvania

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - One person has been killed and three others are injured in a four-vehicle crash on I-95 south in Spotsylvania. All southbound lanes are now open. Virginia State Police responded to the crash at 5:11 a.m. near mile marker 118. According to the investigation, a sedan...
VIRGINIA STATE
news3lv.com

One infant injured in east valley vehicle-pedestrian crash

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two people, including an infant, have been taken to the hospital after a crash involving two vehicles Saturday night. Police were dispatched to the scene around 8:04 PM near Boulder Highway and Twain Avenue. According to a release, two vehicles, a 2017 Kia Optima and a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
cwbradio.com

One Person Killed in Car vs. Semi Crash Near Tomah

One person was killed in a car vs. semi crash in Monroe County Monday morning. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, early Monday morning, 20-year-old Kyle Petrick of Medford was traveling west on Highway 21 near Enterprise Road northeast of Tomah when he crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a semi.
TOMAH, WI
Grand Forks Herald

One person injured in two-vehicle crash near Grandin, N.D.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, Eric Anderson, 55, sideswiped a Volvo semi-truck and trailer while trying to pass it, just before 2:30 p.m. Both vehicles were heading south on Interstate 29. Anderson, who was in the right lane, attempted to return to the left lane, but his Freightliner delivery van had not cleared the semi. The vehicles collided and the van began to spin toward the east. Anderson lost control of the van and it rolled, pinning him inside. Anderson was extricated and brought to Sanford via ambulance to be treated for serious injuries sustained in the crash.
GRANDIN, ND

