One injured in semi crash

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, Eric Anderson, 55, sideswiped a Volvo semi-truck and trailer while trying to pass it, just before 2:30 p.m. Both vehicles were heading south on Interstate 29. Anderson, who was in the right lane, attempted to return to the left lane, but his Freightliner delivery van had not cleared the semi. The vehicles collided and the van began to spin toward the east. Anderson lost control of the van and it rolled, pinning him inside. Anderson was extricated and brought to Sanford via ambulance to be treated for serious injuries sustained in the crash.

GRANDIN, ND ・ 4 DAYS AGO