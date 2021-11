An Artist in the Works – “In 2016, I wanted to be just like Grace VanderWaal! As a 10-year-old girl, my dream was to be on “America’s Got Talent” and win. I begged my parents to get me a ukulele, and they did! “I Don’t Know My Name” by Grace Vanderwaal was the first song I ever learned and taught myself how to play. I have always enjoyed writing stories and I have a very big imagination, so writing songs for me is fun. The ukulele was a simple instrument for me to learn compared to the piano. My mom always told me, “if you play piano everything else would just come naturally.” I performed at a music company, I sang and played Adele’s songs. I got first place trophies and most outstanding student trophy.” ~ Sophia Garcia ’24.

