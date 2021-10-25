Research Analyst II

Impartner is global leader for Partner Management Automation - automates total partner journey for every partner type. The Research in Action Vendor Selection Matrix™ is primarily a survey-based methodology for vendor evaluation, in which 63 percent of the evaluation is based on a survey of enterprise IT or business decision makers. The remaining 37 percent is based on the analyst's judgement, which is informed by a combination of intensive interviews with software or services vendors and their clients, plus their informed, independent point of view as an analyst. This approach is one of the key differentiators of Research In Action in market research. For this report, RIA interviewed 1,500 marketing and business managers with budget responsibility in enterprises globally. RIA selected those vendors who achieved the best evaluations scores from the buyers but disregarded those with fewer than 15 evaluations or that did not fit the market profile.

