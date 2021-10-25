CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Research Analyst I

cgiar.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI) seeks a qualified candidate to serve as Research Analyst in its New Delhi Office (NDO). The successful candidate will work with large secondary datasets and on studies involving household survey data collection and analysis. The position will be based in New Delhi India, with...

foreigndesknews.com

Pictures of China’s Controversial New Jet Have Emerged

The first images of the much anticipated two-seat Chengdu J-20 have emerged in various news reports, a development which for the first time shines a light on new dimensions of Chinese fifth-generation stealth fighter modernization. These reports show images of the new aircraft, long rumored to be in development by...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
FXStreet.com

China manufacturing warning to the world

China Manufacturing PMI 49.2 in October. China manufacturing contracts. China manufacturing, like the world over is contracting. I have made this point before, and everyone just chooses to ignore it. Very seriously, we should all be panicking. Odd words from an economist, but this is how the Great Depression started?
ECONOMY
datasciencecentral.com

Covid: Predictions for the Next Ten Years

I am not a medical doctor, only a doctor in statistical sciences. Yet much of the political crisis has its origin rooted in data and statistical models: people who disagree, on either side, do so mostly because they disagree with the conclusions based on the opponent's data (accused of cherry-picking), or the validity of the data in question. In short, this crisis epitomizes what is called "lying with statistics" by people ranging from laymen to scientific experts. Some of the lies are due to ignorance, innumeracy or lack of analytical acumen, some are made on purpose or because of being pressured by a third party that wants to enforce its agenda.
SCIENCE
The Atlantic

What Will Drive China to War?

President Xi Jinping declared in July that those who get in the way of China’s ascent will have their “heads bashed bloody against a Great Wall of steel.” The People’s Liberation Army Navy is churning out ships at a rate not seen since World War II, as Beijing issues threats against Taiwan and other neighbors. Top Pentagon officials have warned that China could start a military conflict in the Taiwan Strait or other geopolitical hot spots sometime this decade.
U.S. POLITICS
The Guardian

Graduate Operations Analyst 2022

Convex is an international specialty insurer and reinsurer founded by Stephen Catlin and Paul Brand in 2019. With operations in London and Bermuda, Convex occupies a unique position in the insurance industry combining unrivalled experience, reputation and a legacy free balance sheet. We have brought together some of the most talented people in the market - who have the knowledge, personality and relationships to make a difference - to create a dynamic team that is passionate about pushing boundaries. Convex is a modern organisation passionate about opportunity, diversity and inclusion.
BUSINESS
cgiar.org

Rulal Commerce: A boardgame to explore agricultural commercialization and its implications for land governance

Laos’ upland agriculture system, manifesting in different forms of land contestations among local communities and government agencies. Land conflicts in the upland is not a new phenomenon. Since 1975, the Government of Laos has pursued a resettlement policy of moving upland communities from remote mountainous areas to lowland areas. The policy officially intended to bring villagers closer to public infrastructure and services, such as roads, markets, schools, and hospitals while also transitioning their livelihoods away from upland, swidden cultivation toward lowland, paddy cultivation. In practice, however, while some of these goals have been achieved, the resettlement plan did not go smoothly because most suitable land have already been claimed by original settlers from the lowland villages.
AGRICULTURE
cgiar.org

Understanding characteristics, causes, and consequences of migration: Contributions from the CGIAR Research Program on Policies, Institutions, and Markets

It is estimated that nearly one in seven people — more than 1 billion in total — are classified as migrants in national statistics. Of these, about 763 million are estimated to be internal migrants; the remaining 281 million are international migrants (International Organization for Migration 2021). Migration is an intrinsic part of the development process, representing one of the greatest opportunities to facilitate economic and social advancement in developing countries.
IMMIGRATION
cgiar.org

University of Nigeria Alumni Association seeks to strengthen collaboration with IITA

On 20 August, the University of Nigeria (UNN) Alumni Association visited the IITA headquarters to strengthen its partnership with IITA to ensure food security in the country. Hilde Koper-Limbourg, Deputy Director General Corporate Services; Michael Abberton, IITA’s Director for West Africa Hub; and Toyin Oke, Head of Resource Mobilization, Protocol, and External Liaison Office, welcomed the team. Koper familiarized the Alumni representatives with the IITA mandate of transforming agriculture in Africa, including the youth programs. A short video introduced them to the research activities at the Institute.
AGRICULTURE
cgiar.org

Response plan against viral pandemics and other cassava diseases in DRC to be operationalized

From 24 to 25 August, IITA in partnership with INERA, the Yangambi Faculty of Agricultural Sciences Institute, the WAVE program, Food and Agriculture Organization, with the financial support of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, USAID, and the Foreign Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) organized an advocacy workshop on operationalizing the national cassava disease response plan in DRC.
AGRICULTURE
cgiar.org

Using CSI technologies for food security and rural livelihoods

Agriculture is one of Africa’s most important economic activities, providing employment opportunities and contributing to the average GDP for exported produce. Moreover, African agriculture generates income and enhances food production to meet rapidly growing population demands. IITA, in partnership with two other CGIAR centers, the International Center for Tropical Agriculture...
AGRICULTURE
cgiar.org

IITA Gender Network plans better strategies to promote gender research in One CGIAR

The IITA Gender Science Network (GSN) is a team that comprises social and biophysical scientists, communication staff, and project managers. The Network’s goal is to be a vibrant community of practice for gender advocacy and enhancing gender research, communication, and impact. It also envisions having an innovative and diverse network of scientists in IITA to strengthen the quality and visibility of gender research through dialogue, cooperation, and influencing the delivery agenda of the Institute.
SCIENCE
cgiar.org

Acting British High Commissioner visits IITA Ibadan

The Acting British High Commissioner, Her Excellency, Ms Gill Atkinson, and her team visited IITA headquarters to familiarize themselves with the Institute’s activities. Hilde Koper, IITA Deputy Director General, Corporate Services, welcomed the team during the 27 August visit and introduced IITA activities, including its hub and youth programs. The group visited the Germplasm Health, Virology and Diagnostics Unit and Genetic Resources Center, and took a campus tour.
WORLD
cgiar.org

World Food Prize Laureates on Implications for Feed the Future and Achieving the SDGs

Please join World Food Prize Laureates Dr. Shakuntala Haraksingh Thilsted (2021) and Dr. Rattan Lal (2020) for a conversation with Dr. Rob Bertram, Chief Scientist, and Mr. Mike Michener, Deputy Assistant Administrator, of the Bureau for Resilience and Food Security, U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID). Building on their decades-long relationship with USAID and its field missions, the Laureates will discuss their work, with an emphasis on nutrition and climate change themes. Laureates will share insights and key messages for USAID, Feed the Future, and a wide network of partners.
ADVOCACY
cgiar.org

AICRRA-Ghana launch: Fostering partnerships for technology development

On 14–16 September, the Accelerating Impact of CGIAR Climate Research for Africa-Ghana Cluster (AICCRA) was launched at the Alisa Hotel, Accra, Ghana. The project aims to bridge the gap between research institutes that produce improved technologies and development organizations that promote improved technology adoption. The project, funded by the World...
AGRICULTURE
cgiar.org

IFAD-funded Zero Hunger project trains 116 Nigerian extension agents on good agronomic practices and data management

As part of efforts to support Nigeria to achieve the Sustainable Development Goal 2 (Zero Hunger), IITA and AfricaRice, under the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) funded Zero Hunger project, conducted training for extension agents in Benue, Ebonyi, and Ogun states in August and September 2021. The training was...
AGRICULTURE
cgiar.org

IITA collaborates with Dutch government to enhance sustainable insect production

On 15 September, the Business Incubation Platform (BIP) of IITA hosted the official launch of the “Insects4Feed Impact Cluster” project at the Institute’s Conference Center. The Government of The Netherlands awarded the project to Nigeria, and IITA BIP is one of the implementing partners together with the University of Ibadan (UI), New Generation for Nutrition (NGN), etc. The project seeks to raise insect entrepreneurs in Nigeria that will provide needed alternative protein sources and feed for fish and poultry.
AGRICULTURE

