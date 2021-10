It’s late in the season and some teams have secured their postseason spots while others are still fighting to punch their tickets. It will be a busy night around Rome and Floyd County with four local teams hosting games and two on the road, but each one of them has high stakes, including a matchup between top teams in Region 5-AAAAAA between Rome and Douglas County and a game that could decide which team moves on to the postseason and which one doesn’t as Armuchee hosts Gordon Lee.

ROME, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO