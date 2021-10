There was a common theme throughout the Warriors' season-opener against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night: How are the Warriors down by only ... ?. It's a question that kept popping up from start to finish until it became: How are they winning? The Warriors beat the Lakers 121-114 at Staples Center, but it felt like the victory snuck up on them, not having full control of the game until the final minutes. Those final minutes were convincing, though.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO