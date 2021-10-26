The Best-laid Plans…

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleI’d collapsed into a chair beside the desk of the woman named Eth. Eth had her elbow on her desk and was resting her head on her hand. She was drinking coffee sideways so as not to have to move her head too much. Previously in this series: “My...

Washington Post

Trump is right: Former presidents can assert executive privilege

Saikrishna Prakash, a law professor and Miller Center senior fellow at the University of Virginia, is the author of “The Living Presidency: An Originalist Argument Against Its Ever-Expanding Powers." President Biden and former president Donald Trump are locked in another fierce battle — this one not involving electoral votes but...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS News

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene bought up to $50,000 worth of shares in Trump SPAC

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green is one investor who appears to have faith in the newly formed company backing former President Donald Trump's social media venture. A congressional disclosure form shows the Georgia lawmaker last week bought between $15,001 and $50,000 worth of shares in Digital World Acquisition Corp. The disclosure was first noted by Congresstrading.com, which tracks stock purchases made by members of the House and Senate.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Why it matters that Adam Kinzinger is giving up his House seat

When Adam Kinzinger launched his career in Republican politics in 2010, the Illinois congressional candidate welcomed the support of Sarah Palin and Tea Party groups. It was widely assumed that the young military veteran — Kinzinger was only 33 when he first arrived on Capitol Hill — would be a reliable ally of the GOP's conservative base.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Black people, save the republic by saving Virginia — again

For a few weeks now, a factoid about the forthcoming vote in the Virginia governor’s race between Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin has seemed to spell certain doom for McAuliffe. “As others have pointed out, in 10 out of the last 11 gubernatorial elections in Virginia,” wrote The...
VIRGINIA STATE
GV Wire

Manchin Throws Another Wrench Into Biden Spending Plan

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told colleagues Wednesday that Democrats are in “pretty good shape” on President Joe Biden’s sweeping domestic plan, but fresh problems emerged as a pivotal Democrat panned a new billionaires tax to help pay for the $1.75 trillion package. Biden and Democrats are racing race...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
New York Post

GOP blasts Biden for $450K per person payout to illegal immigrant families

Republican lawmakers are blasting reports that the Biden administration is discussing paying almost half a million dollars per person to illegal immigrants who were separated from their families at the southern border during the Trump administration — calling it “insanity,” “unacceptable” and a “slap in the face.”. First reported by...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Guardian

Joe Manchin single-handedly denied US families paid leave. That’s just cruel

Americans will remain some of the last people on the planet to have no right to paid leave when they have children, and for that, you can thank Joe Manchin. Manchin, the Democratic senator from West Virginia, tanked the paid leave portion of an increasingly narrow domestic policy package. Manchin had already gotten Democrats to make what was once a sweeping and ambitious bill smaller and less effectual. Even though the Democrats control the House, the Senate and the White House, and are not expected to maintain control of Congress after this year’s midterm elections, they still can’t get it together to deliver what the American people put them in office to do. And that’s because of Manchin, as well as his fellow centrist holdout, Kyrsten Sinema.
CONGRESS & COURTS

