CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Butler scores 36, Heat pull away to top Magic 107-90

Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 5 days ago

MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler kept getting to the rim, and...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Orlando Magic travel to the Heat

LINE: Heat -14 BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Heat host the Orlando Magic. Miami finished 24-18 in Eastern Conference action and 21-15 at home during the 2020-21 season. The Heat allowed opponents to score 108.1 points per game and shoot 45.9% from the field last season. Orlando went 21-51 overall and...
NBA
Middletown Press

Brissett helps Pacers pull away from Heat in overtime

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — After not playing much defense in the season's first two games, the Indiana Pacers were far more stingy against the Miami Heat. The Pacers outscored the Heat 16-5 in overtime for a 102-91 victory on Saturday night to avoid losing a third consecutive close game in which they blew a halftime lead.
NBA
mynews13.com

Orlando Magic fall to Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat

MIAMI — Jimmy Butler kept getting to the rim, and predictably, scoring suddenly became pretty easy. Butler scored 36 points on 15-for-21 shooting, Bam Adebayo added 16 points and 13 rebounds and the Miami Heat pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat the Orlando Magic 107-90 on Monday night.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Bam Adebayo
Daily Herald

Adebayo has 24, Heat pull away to beat Nets 106-93

NEW YORK -- Bam Adebayo had 24 points and nine rebounds to lead the Miami Heat to a 106-93 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night. Jimmy Butler added 17 points for Miami (3-1). P.J. Tucker finished with 15, and Tyler Herro and Dewayne Dedmon each contributed 14. A...
NBA
orlandopinstripedpost.com

Heat 107, Magic 90: Magic get off to slow start in Miami

A high-energy victory in New York, followed by an early-morning arrival in Miami, and then the first back-to-back of the season resulted in a predictable outcome: a slow start. The Magic fell behind early against the Heat thanks to some turnovers and cold shooting and never fully recovered, losing 107-90...
NBA
Reuters

Jimmy Butler (36 points) paces Heat in easy win over Magic

Jimmy Butler scored 24 of his 36 points in the first half to fuel the host Miami Heat to a 107-90 victory over the Orlando Magic on Monday. Butler made 15 of 21 shots from the floor and added five steals to help the Heat defeat the Magic for the sixth time in the last seven meetings.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Miami Heat
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

VanVleet, Barnes lead way as Raptors beat Magic 110-109

TORONTO (AP) — Scottie Barnes edged out fellow rookie Jalen Suggs in a showdown between top-five picks in Toronto. Fred VanVleet scored 16 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter, Barnes had 21 points and the Raptors won back-to-back games for the first time this season, holding on to beat the Orlando Magic 110-109 on Friday night.
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

NBA YoungBoy Looks Completely Different In First Post-Jail Photo

Against all odds, YoungBoy Never Broke Again is making the most out of the final months of 2021. After getting arrested earlier this year, NBA YoungBoy remained focused, and several months later, the Baton Rouge rapper has managed to dethrone Drake's Certified Lover Boy with his chart-topping album Sincerely, Kentrelland be released from jail on house arrest.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Orlando Magic
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Island Packet Online

Hornets see a new side of LaMelo Ball. He ‘damn near told coach’ to keep him on the bench

Anyone who didn’t actually watch the Charlotte Hornets’ matchup with Brooklyn might peek at the boxscore online, searching for the finer details. Queries centering around how the Hornets took the Nets apart calls for further explanation, particularly after a gander at the number sitting next to LaMelo Ball’s name. No, not the 18 points, 6 rebounds or 5 assists. Nope, we aren’t talking about how he engineered a key stretch following halftime, when he was directly responsible for 70.6% of the Hornets’ offense during the first seven minutes and change of the third quarter.
NBA
NBC Sports Chicago

Bulls' DeRozan buys mansion from Michael Jordan's ex-wife

Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan purchased a mansion in River North for $4.5 million earlier this month, according to Bob Goldsborough of the Chicago Tribune. The residence was sold by Michael Jordan's ex-wife, Juanita Vanoy Jordan. In August, DeRozan came to the Bulls in a blockbuster sign-and-trade agreement that sent...
NBA
rolling out

Dwyane Wade’s son Zaire signs NBA contract

Zaire Wade, the son of Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade, has signed a contract with the Utah Jazz’s minor league affiliate. The younger Wade, 19, graduated from high school in 2020 and will sign with the Salt Lake City Stars, a team in the G-League. The move comes less than a year after the retired D-Wade became part owner of the Jazz.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy